Anhydrous Milk Fat Market 2019 | Future Growth, Top Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2028

Anhydrous milk fat, also known as anhydrous butteroil, ghee, and butteroil, is a product derived from cream or butter which involves almost total removal of water and non-fat solids thus making the fat content in anhydrous milk fat more than 99% of the total volume. Though anhydrous milk fat is a modern industrial product, but it has its roots established in the ancient traditional culture of India and Arab countries where Ghee, a dairy product with more protein and more characteristic flavor than anhydrous milk fat is consumed from centuries.

Demand for AMF is increasing as an ingredient due to its high stability and longer shelf life. Anhydrous milk fat can be stored for several months at low temperature while at the same temperature butter turns putrid after some time and requires at least –25°C temperature for storage. Unlike butter, AMF can be transported without refrigeration which increases its functionality and ease of use which is anticipated to drive the growth of anhydrous milk fat in developing regions, especially Asia-Pacific where there is lack of infrastructure over the supply chain and lack of proper storage facilities, which limits refrigerated products to major urban conglomeration. AMF finds its use as an ingredient in various products such as caramels, toffees, chocolate and imitation chocolate, fudges, flavors, recombined UHT milk, evaporated milk, ice cream, cheese and yogurt, soups & sauces, dairy spreads etc. as it is easy to mix and meter into other products which is expected to drive the growth of anhydrous milk fat over the forecast period.

Anhydrous Milk Fat Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Consumers are changing their approach for the healthier product, instead of looking only for functional ingredients, they’re emphasizing more on natural products and avoiding products which are full of additives, preservatives, and stabilizers even though the product claims to be low fat. In addition, consumers are unwilling to compromise on taste and are following holistic approach towards their health which is increasing the demand for products with buttery flavors thus driving the growth of anhydrous milk fats as they offer consistent flavor, texture, mouth-feel, structure, and anti-bloom properties.

Moreover, demand for anhydrous milk fat is also increasing as an ingredient in dairy spreads as they provide firmness, plasticity, lubricity, viscosity, and compatibility with other fats. In addition, owing to increasing trend of clean label products, modern consumers read ingredient lists and labels very carefully and want to have full control over what they eat, every day are opting for more natural food products. Anhydrous milk fat checks all boxes as it contains no additives, imparts good dairy flavor and is naturally sourced which is anticipated to supplement the growth of anhydrous milk fat market in the near future.

Global Anhydrous Milk Fat: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Anhydrous Milk Fat market has been segmented as –

Organic Anhydrous Milk Fat

Conventional Anhydrous Milk Fat

On the basis of application, the global Anhydrous Milk Fat market has been segmented as –

Confectionery

Bakery

Flavours

Dairy Products

Soups & sauces

Dairy spreads

Ice cream

Processed cheese

Frying, grilling, roasting

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Anhydrous Milk Fat market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store-Based Retailing Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Food and Drink Specialty Stores Independent Small Grocery Online Retailer



Global Anhydrous Milk Fat Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Anhydrous Milk Fat market are Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, FrieslandCampina, Uelzena Ingredients, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Corman SA, Murray Goulburn, Flechard SAS, Dairy Crest Group plc, Ornua, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Land O’Lakes, Inc., Glanbia ingredients, Gaylea, Agropur, Royal VIN Buisman, Flanders Milk, Marsh’s Dairy Products, Meadow Foods, The Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd, Büllinger SA (BE) Apis Food, Epi ingredients, Uhrenholt among other anhydrous milk fat players

