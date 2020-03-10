Anti-corrosive Films Market | Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2028

Anti-corrosive films are also known as Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors (VCI) films. Anti-corrosive films are primarily used to protect metal components against corrosion, rust & contamination. These films are nitrite-free and therefore are environment friendly. Anti-corrosive films are made up of LDPE and easy to apply and available in wide range of sizes.

These films are available in non-ferrous, ferrous and multi protection types and in different rolls, sheets and bags & tubing. Anti-corrosive films contains active substance such as volatile corrosive inhibitor that penetrate into cavities in metal and creates protective atmosphere against corrosion. Anti-corrosive stretch films are water resistant polyethylene films that finds application in packaging of automotive parts or components.

Cost benefit solutions offered by anti-corrosive films to boost the market during forecast period

According to International Measures of Prevention, Application and Economics of Corrosion Technology (IMPACT), the global cost of corrosion is estimated to be US$ 2.5 trillion which is equivalent to 3.4% of global GDP in 2013. It was observed that the major contribution of corrosion was from automotive and metallurgy industry which in turn filliping the demand from anti-corrosive films across the globe. The corrosion control measures which includes anti-corrosive films, coatings etc. can provides cost benefit solutions too.

Furthermore, rise in imports and exports of automotive goods driving the anti-corrosive films market. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration, Department of Commerce, United States exported automotive goods valued at USD 85.6 billion in 2017, thereby increasing the demand for anti-corrosive films market. Demand for non-toxic and recyclable films are increasing which in turn rising the market of anti-corrosive films.

Another reason for manufacturers to opt these films are its transparent feature, which helps in visual checking of goods. In addition, anti-corrosive films are eco-friendly that doesn’t afflict nature or human health. Anti-corrosive films provides cost effective packaging solution that is one of the reason that it is preferred over other films.