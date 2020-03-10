Automotive Decorative Film Market – Utilization of The Technology In Manufacturing of Automotive Decorative Film Drives Demand

An automotive decorative film is used or applied on the windows, glasses, and exterior of cars, trucks, buses & coaches, and other vehicles. These films protect the interiors of vehicles from the intensity of the sun’s harmful UV rays, which can cause skin discoloration, and also the harm the upholstery of the vehicle. This is a key factor that has been boosting the demand for automotive decorative films for the last few years. Decorative films are made of plastic, resins, and glue.

Automotive Decorative Film Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global automotive decorative film market include Johnson Window Films, 3M, Friendly Frida, Saint-Gobain, Eastman Chemical Company, Atlantic Solar films, Madico Ploytronix Inc. And Purlfrost Ltd., A&B Films, Suntek, Bekaert, Erickson International, Hanita Coatings, Lintec Corporation, Haverkamp, SunGard, SolarGard, and Solar insulation.

3M

3M manufactured automotive window films which provides functionalities like prevention from excessive heat, UV rays, increased privacy, glare and security. It also provide

Eastman

Eastman is the world’s largest manufacturer of window tints, with brands for the automotive industry including LLumar, SunTek, and V-KOOL. Technology used in the decorative films for Eastman ranges from deep-dyed polyesters to nanoceramic and multilayered sputtering.

Automotive Decorative Film Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for vehicles and installation of system by OEMs

Demand for vehicles is rising globally, due to an increase in per capita income of most countries across the world. This is a major factor that is projected to drive the decorative film market during the forecast period. Increased demand for passenger vehicles is estimated to boost the automotive decorative film market during the forecast period. Buses and coaches also use automotive decorative film to maintain the temperature inside the vehicle.

The commercial vehicles segment can be further categorized into LCV and HCV. Increase in demand for vehicles is projected to propel the demand for decorative films. OEMs use automotive decorative films to protect the interior and upholstery of the vehicle from the sun’s rays. OEMs generally utilize dyed window films in their vehicles.

Rising global warming

Furthermore, an increase in temperature due to global warming is projected to fuel the demand for automotive decorative film owing to rising preference among customers toward protection of the vehicle interiors from the harmful sunrays.

Utilization of the technology in manufacturing of automotive decorative films

Additionally, use of enhanced multilayer nanotechnology to make decorative films from polyester, acrylic, and polyethylene is also anticipated to drive the demand of automotive decorative film during the forecast period.