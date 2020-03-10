Automotive Vibration Absorbers/Dampers Market: Rising Demand For Safe and Comfortable Vehicles

Automotive vibration absorbers/dampers reduce the creaking sound that occurs from the vehicle during running or while riding on uneven terrain. This unwanted vibration can damage the parts of the vehicle and reduce driving comfort. Manufacturers utilize dampers or vibration absorbers between the two rubbing and moving surface to reduce the tension between them and also to reduce the tendency of these surfaces to create vibrations. Vibrations or noise can occur from various parts of the vehicle such as engine mountings, exhaust mountings, shock absorbers, doors, powertrains, and others.

The suspension system plays a vital role in reducing shocks and damping sounds that occur during the running of the vehicle to provide and maintain comfort inside the vehicle. Automotive vibration absorbers/dampers are an integral part of the suspension system due to the high sound resonating capacity of dampers.

Automotive vibration absorbers/dampers are installed in automobiles to eliminate infuriating vibrations and noise for better acoustic and enhanced riding comfort in the vehicle. Automotive vibration absorber/dampers are not only equipped in the suspension system, but they can also be employed as torsional vibration absorber, brake vibration absorber, active absorbers, steering wheel absorber, internal tube vibration absorber, hydraulic absorber, and backrest vibration absorber. Unfavorable vibration in an automobile can lead to various material fatigue; hence, automotive vibration absorbers play an important role in boosting the lifespan of vehicles.

Automotive Vibration Absorbers/Dampers Market – Competitive Landscape

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG was founded in 1915. The company, with headquarters in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, is a leading supplier of automotive products, such as automotive vibration absorbers/dampers, to the aftermarket industry. The company operates through 230 locations in 40 countries across the globe. The company provides products and services to various types of vehicles such as passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, trains, and boats.

Continental AG

Continental AG was founded in 1871, and currently has headquarters in Hanover, Germany. Continental AG is a leading supplier of components in the automobile industry. The company operates through two major groups: automotive group and rubber group, which is further divided into various business verticals such as powertrain, chassis & safety, interior, tires and services. The company also provide damping solutions. The company has a global presence and operates through several locations across the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.