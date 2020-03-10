Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market – Global Industry Is Expected To Drive By High Adoption of Technologically Advancement During 2018-2025
BIPV are PV materials that are used in place of conventional building materials as an auxiliary source for power. BIPV integrates solar energy with that of building design. They are used in various parts of building envelops such as roofs, facades, and skylights. BIPV technology can be incorporated either during the construction of a new building or it can be retrofitted to an old building.
The industry is expected to witness high growth as the product is in the growth stage of the product lifecycle and is likely to sustain high growth due to the superior integration of the product coupled with increased adoption of solar energy harnessing systems. However, high initial investment costs coupled with efficiency reduction due to shadowing are likely to restrain the growth. The Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market is expected to grow on account of increasing installations of integrated solar energy harnessing systems.
The Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV).
This report presents the worldwide Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
First Solar
Sharp
Suntech Power Holdings
Trina Solar
Yingli Green Energy Holding
Ascent Solar Technology
Centrosolar
Dyesol
Ertex Solar
Heliatek
Scheuten Solar Holding
Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Breakdown Data by Type
Crystalline Silicon
Thin Film
Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Breakdown Data by Application
Roofs
Walls
Glass Integrated
Facade
Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
