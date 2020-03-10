Clarified Butter Market 2019: SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Industry Trends and Regional Outlook

Globally, the market for clarified butter is growing due to its improved properties over unsalted or conventional butter and also due to rising awareness of its benefits among consumers. Globalization has interconnected the world and has changed the taste patterns of consumers, making them more willing to discover new dishes and make themselves aware about the health benefits being offered by the product/ingredients they consume. The people are becoming more health conscious and seek products in their diets which provide them certain benefits. Due to the wide application of clarified butter, in the food industry and in household uses, the market for clarified butter is expected to grow in the forecasted period. Niter kibbeh, a seasoned clarified butter used in Ethiopian countries, Manteiga-da-Terra, a Brazilian clarified butter product is widely used forms in the different part of the world.

Clarified butter smells and tastes great, apart from providing various health benefits. The impressive benefits of consuming clarified butter include its ability to protect the gastrointestinal system, balance the cholesterol levels, provide additional energy, reduce inflammation in the joints, protection from various chronic diseases, and strengthen the immune system and many others. Rising awareness about clarified butter’s health benefits and wide application in various frying and sautéing dishes have anticipated the consumers to use clarified butter over traditional butter since few years. According to National Dairy Council (NDC), clarified butter is butter that’s been heated to remove the milk solids and water. Clarified butter is pure butterfat, which gives it a higher smoke point, which means clarified butter can be heated to a higher temperature without burning. Therefore, clarified butter good for frying or sautéing. Also, clarifying butter has longer shelf life over traditional butter because it contains very less water, which can cause the butter to go bad.

Global Clarified Butter: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the Global Clarified Butter market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of the distribution channel, the Global Clarified Butter market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Supermarket/ Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Grocery Stores Dairy Outlets

Online Retail

On the basis of packaging type, the Global Clarified Butter market has been segmented as –

Jars

Tubs

Tins

Global Clarified Butter Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Global Clarified Butter market are Organic Valley, Roil Foods Ltd., Verka USA, Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., Netherend Farm Ltd., Amul, Avera Foods (Pty) Ltd., Nordic Creamery, Grassland Dairy Products Inc., Beneficial Blends LLC, Lurpak, among others.

Innovations in food packaging for clarified butter and developing markets in the emerging regions are the key opportunities for the clarified butter manufacturers globally.

Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., USA-based Company, launched the clarified butter in tubs for the retail and household applications. The clarified butter is 99.99% pure milk fat and unsalted. The company claims it to be ideal for use by lactose intolerant people. The clarified butter is sold in 8-ounce of tubs in grocery stores across the Florida Market.

