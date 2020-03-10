Converting Paper Global Market Insights and Developments 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Converting Paper Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Historic Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2027” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Currently a nascent packaging product, the demand for converting packaging is poised to rise in the coming years. The expanding e-commerce sector is poised to display maximum demand for converting paper for packaging applications. However, slow acceptance of converting paper as a packaging alternative is likely to impact the growth of converting paper market. The converting paper market is predicted to display lackluster 1.9% CAGR between 2019 and 2027.

The global converting paper market report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their share in the converting paper market. It is followed by the market background section which includes market dynamics, an overview of the global packaging market, TMR analysis of the market drivers, restraints, opportunity analysis, prominent mergers and acquisitions in the paper packaging industry, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis of the U.S., India, China, Brazil, and Germany, Macro-economic indicators along with correlation analysis, value chain analysis, cost tear-down analysis, pricing analysis by application, and trends that are affecting the growth of the converting paper market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the various converting paper segments, an attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR, incremental opportunity, and estimated market share in 2019. To show the performance of the converting paper market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis are provided.

The global market for converting paper is segmented by application, pulp type, paper type, and end use. On the basis of application, the global market for converting paper is segmented into printing papers, newsprints, writing papers, hygiene papers, packaging, and others. The packaging segment is further categorised into carton board, corrugated board, and flexible papers. On the basis of pulp type, the global converting paper market is segmented into chemical wood pulp, mechanical wood pulp, non-wood pulp, semi-chemical pulp, and recycled pulp. The chemical pulp segment is further categorised into sulphate pulp and sulphite pulp. On the basis of paper type, the global converting paper market is segmented into coated paper and uncoated paper. On the basis of end-use, the global converting paper market is segmented into printing, packing & wrapping, consumer goods, food service, and others.

20 key players operating in the global converting paper market were critically analysed during the course of the study, which include Stora Enso Oyj, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Canfor Corporation, International Paper Company, Clearwater Paper Corporation, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, P.H. Glatfelter Co., Domtar Corporation, Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited, Verso Corporation, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Burgo Group SPA, Twin Rivers Paper Company Inc., American Eagle Paper Mills, Delta Paper Corp., Catalyst Paper Corporation, Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings Ltd., Rolland Enterprises Inc., Alberta Newsprint Company Ltd., and Finch Paper LLC.

