Cosmetic Packaging Global Market Analysis with Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Cosmetic Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

In terms of value, the global cosmetic packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2018-2026. The study reveals the cosmetic packaging market dynamics in five geographic segments along with a market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period of the market.

The global market for cosmetic packaging is further segmented as per material type, application type, container type, and capacity. On the basis of material type, the global market for cosmetic packaging is segmented into glass, paper, plastic, metal, and others (ceramic). The plastic segment is further sub-segmented into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). On the basis of application type, the global cosmetic packaging is segmented into skin care, hair care, makeup, and nail care. On the basis of container type, the global cosmetic packaging market is segmented into jars, tubes, bottles, pumps & dispensers, sachets, and others. On the basis of capacity, the global cosmetic packaging market is segmented into < 50 ml, 50 ml–100 ml, 100 ml-150 ml, 150 ml–200 ml, and > 200 ml.

The next section of the report highlights the USPs of cosmetic packaging and provides information about raw material manufacturers, cosmetic packaging manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers in the market. Each section in the value chain includes some of the listed examples for a better understanding of the whole supply chain along with a profitability margin validated by the primary interviews taken by Transparency Market Research. This point includes information about key players in the Cosmetic packaging market, along with their presence in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Pricing analysis is provided in the report in accordance with different regions and capacity-type segments. The prices for all capacity type segments in all regions including North America, Latin America, MEA, APAC, and Europe are provided.

Company profiles are included in the global cosmetic packaging market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global cosmetic packaging market are Aptar Group, Inc., RPC Group Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Limited, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Quadpack Industries, Fusion Packaging, HCP Packaging, ABC Packaging Ltd., Swallowfield Plc, Saverglass sas, Essel Propack Ltd., Albea S.A., Quadpack Ltd, Coverpla S.A., The Packaging Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Alovey Cosmetic Packaging Co. Ltd., HCT Group, and Rise Cosmetic Packaging Co., Ltd.

Cosmetic Packaging Market: Key Segments Covered

By material type, the market is segmented into:

Glass

Paper

Plastic

PET

PP

PE

Metal

Others (Ceramic)

By application type, the market is segmented into:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Nail Care

