Data Historian Market Is Growing At an Exponential Rate in 2019 and Coming Years

A data historian solution helps in recording the data that is acquired during a process and retrieves it by time. The data historian software can store data efficiently with low disk storage requirement and fast retrieval. The control systems used in industries are often the data historian software. Data historian software is used in many processes including datacenters, chemical plants, automobile, pharmaceutical manufacturing, water management, paper and pulp, oil and gas, etc. Data historian software does the job of recording the data over the time from one or more locations for the user. Data historian software can record data on fluid levels, network bandwidth, pressure level, fan temperature, limit switches and valve positions. There are various use of data historian software as corporations use it to manage increasing data volumes to reduce storage cost, to improve productivity and maintain continuity in business. This is led to the rising demand for data historian. The major application of the data historian software comes in the oil and gas companies, which use predictive maintenance capabilities of the data historian solution.

Data Historian Market: Drivers and Challenges

The feature of data historian such as synchronization of the data, which eliminates the complexity and allows maintaining multiple connections across distant site locations is expected to drive the growth of the data historian market. Also, the need to get the required data at the correct point of time to avoid accidents in a processes, where data historian plays a major role, is driving the growth of the market for data historian.

However, high establishment cost of data historian and unavailability of reasonable models are the major factors expected to restrain the growth of the market for data historian.

Data Historian Market: Segmentation

The data historian market can be segmented by component, end-user, application, deployment, organization size, and region.

On the basis of component, the data historian market is segmented into:

Software

Services

On the basis of end-user, the data historian market is segmented into:

Data Centers

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas

Metal & Mining

Paper & Pulp

Marine

Others

On the basis of application, the data historian market is segmented into:

Production Tracking

Environmental Auditing

Asset Performance Management

GRC Management

Predictive Maintenance

Others

On the basis of deployment, the data historian market is segmented into:

On-Premise

Cloud

On the basis of deployment, the data historian market is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Data Historian Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the data historian market are ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., AVEVA Group plc, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ICONICS, Inc., OSIsoft, IBM Corporation, PTC, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Inductive Automation, Open Automation Software, Canary Labs, InfluxData, Inc., Kx Systems, Sorbotics. LLC, and Progea, Savigent Software, among others.

Data Historian Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the data historian market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, SEA and other APAC data historian market is seen to be leading in terms of value with India and Taiwan being the most attractive markets in the region. Also, SEA and other APAC market is seen to be growing at the fast rate due to increasing spending on the R&D for new innovation in the data historian market. Also, the increased spending in the countries such as Australia and India in SEA and others of APAC data historian market has urged for the need of cost-effective data management software and services. North America and Western Europe follow SEA and other APAC in terms of value over the forecast period due to the rising number of companies in the region.

