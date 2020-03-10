Draught Beer Market Leading Manufacturer Analysis to 2025 | Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, the Boston Beer Company

Draught beer is beer served in kegs or casks. Beer served in this fashion is more perishable but more flavorsome than regular beer. Cask ale and keg beer are the two key types of draught beer available in the global beer market and are likely to remain lucrative commercial avenues over the coming years.

One of the key drivers for the global draught beer market is the rising awareness about the health benefits of draught beer. While the harmful effects of alcohol are widely documented, alcohol can also be beneficial in moderate quantities. Moderate consumption of well-formed draught beer can help in lowering the cholesterol levels of the consumer as well as helping boost kidney health and avoid kidney stones. In contradiction to popular health conceptions, growing awareness of the benefits of draught beer is likely to be a key driver for the global market in the coming years.

Regionally, Europe and North America are the leading contributors to the global draught beer market. The traditional and widespread popularity of consumption of alcoholic beverages along with meals in these regions is the key factor responsible for the steady growth of the draught beer market in the region. The presence of several leading beer manufacturers has also helped the draught beer market achieve smooth growth in Europe and North America.

However, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a key regional player in the global draught beer market in the coming years on the back of a smooth rise in demand in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India. However, the market is likely to remain restricted in the Middle East due to the widespread prevalence of Muslim dietary laws, which prohibit alcohol consumption.

Draught beer, also known as draft beer, is a form of beer served from a keg or cask instead of a can or bottle. Draught beer was started to be served from pressurized containers in the early 20th century. In 1936, introduction of artificial carbonation was made in the U.K. By early 1970s, serving of beer by carbonation method subsequently became popular to the rest of the world. Keg beer is often pasteurized or/and filtered, which are processes that results in inactive yeast.