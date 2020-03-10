Driving Innovation: What Makes a New Vision Guided Loyalty Management Market “Better”?

Loyalty management deals with designing of rewards to consumers for past purchase as well as provides them incentives with an objective to make future purchase. Rewards program aims at providing strong value to the customers followed by improved customer penetration, cross selling and retention. A loyalty management system consists of operational parameters which include funding options, program design and transaction types among others.

Global Loyalty Management market has been segmented on the basis of solution, organizational size, deployment type and end user industry. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into employee retention, customer loyalty and channel loyalty. By organizational size, the market has been segmented into small, medium and large enterprises. In terms of deployment type, the market is segmented into on demand and on-premises. End user industry segment is further segregated into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, IT and Telecom, healthcare, manufacturing and hospitality among others.

Growing need for competitive differentiation to expand market share is one of the important driver expected to boost the demand of global Loyalty Management market during the forecast period. Growing number of cardholders and use of rewards points as cash followed by significant rise in mobile technology are other factors expected to augment the demand of global Loyalty Management market during the forecast period. However, stringent government rules and regulations followed by lack of awareness about the benefits of loyalty programs are restraining the growth of global Loyalty Management market during the forecast period. Growing investments in card loyalty systems technology followed by increase in application of big data and machine learning serves as opportunities for the market. In addition, increasing sophistication of online reward management solutions are also acting as opportunity factors in the growth of global Loyalty Management market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Geographically, global Loyalty Management market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle- East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. In 2016, North America held the largest share of the Loyalty Management market owing to increasing focus of major industry verticals including government and BFSI among others on loyalty programs for customer retention, good employee engagement and cross selling. Europe followed North America in the global Loyalty Management market owing to increasing number of customers opting for a retail shop. In addition, Latin America shows a significant and fastest growth in the global Loyalty Management market during the forecast period owing to increase in card transactions in countries such as Mexico and Brazil followed by increase in investments by consumers in various benefit vouchers and options. All these factors are expected to increase the demand of Loyalty Management market during the forecast period from 2017- 2025.

The major players operating in the global Loyalty Management market includes Oracle Corporation (The U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Comarch (Poland), Brierley+Partners (The U.S.), ICF International, Inc. (The U.S.), TIBCO Software (The U.S.), Fidelity Information Services (FIS) (The U.S.), Lumata Group (U.K.), IBM Corporation (The U.S.), Aimia Inc. (Canada), Bond Brand Loyalty (Canada), Bond Brand Loyalty (Canada) and MicroStrategy, Inc. (The U.S.) among others.

