Dry Whole Milk Powder Market Dynamics, Influencing Factors, Share, Development, Increasing Scope, Specification and Overview by 2022 ll

According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the global dry whole milk powder market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% vis-à-vis revenue between 2017 and 2022. At this pace, the market will attain a valuation of US$12,761.1 mn by the end of 2022 from US$10, 2015.3 mn in 2017.

The extended shelf life of dry milk powder that addresses perishability concerns of fresh dairy products is a key factor driving sales of powdered milk. Milk powder can be stored up to one year without substantial loss of quality. Milk powder is particularly desirable for areas that are subject to temperature extremities and for areas that do not have reliable cold chains for transport of perishable dairy products.

First and foremost, dry milk powder has long shelf life as compared to fresh milk leading to the increasing demand of the former. Dry whole milk powder is easy to store and has a shelf life of few months. Dry milk powder works at par with fresh milk for most uses. These factors contributing to the demand for dry whole milk powder is boosting the dry whole milk powder market.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better

The low volume and low weight advantages of milk powder over milk that are easy to transport are also acting in favor of the growth of dry whole milk powder market. In addition, changing lifestyle in emerging nations of Asia Pacific driving sales of bakery and confectionery products is also exhibiting a demand for dry whole milk powder for preparation of these items.

Besides this, dry whole milk powder can be stored up to one year without major loss of value is also propelling this market significantly. In particular, remote regions that have limited supply chain for everyday needs display extensive demand for long shelf life products. Due to insufficient infrastructure and limited transportation for such regions, supply chains are considerably low. Individuals stock long shelf life products such as dry milk powder in place of fresh dairy products for dairy needs. This serves to boost the dry whole milk powder market.

Instant Dry Milk Powder Likely to Remain Attractive Product Segment

The report studies the global dry whole milk powder market based on product type, sales channel, application, and geography. In terms of product type, the report divides the dry whole milk powder market into regular, instant, UHT, caramelized, and organic. Amongst all, the segment of instant holds dominance with the segment expected to represent 30.8% of the market by the end of 2017. The instant dry whole milk powder segment is expected to expand at an attractive 4.7% CAGR between 2017 and 2025, for the segment to become worth US$3,958.1 mn by the end of 2022.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

The segments of the global dry whole milk powder market depending upon sales channel are modern trade, traditional grocery, convenience stores, online channels, other retail formats, and direct sales.

On the basis of application, the segments into which the global dry whole milk powder market is divided in this report are home reconstitutions, dairy whiteners, bakery and confectionery, desserts, ice-cream, dairy blends, snacks, nutritional supplements, and others.

Rising Purchasing Power Makes Asia Pacific Dominant Region

From a geographical standpoint, the report studies the global dry whole milk powder market across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific except Japan, Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, Asia Pacific except Japan is currently the most attractive market for dry whole milk powder and is poised to hold dominance in the overall market between 2017 and 2022. The rising purchasing power in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific is immensely favoring of the growth of this regional market. The Asia Pacific dry whole milk powder market is likely to expand at a leading 5.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2022 to attain a valuation of US$8,654.4 mn by the end of 2022.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here

North America is expected to continue to remain a significant market for dry whole milk powder. This is mainly because of busy lifestyles and an established packaged food industry that displays a substantial demand for powdered milk. The region is likely to exhibit a 3.1% CAGR between 2017 and 2022 to reach a valuation of US$376 mn by the end of 2022.

Europe, on the other hand, is expected to lose 86 basis point vis-à-vis market share between 2017 and 2022. The region is likely to hold 11.4% revenue share in the global market by 2017 end. Likewise, Japan is expected to lose 10 basis point in terms of market share between 2017 and 2022.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

For More Information Visit: http://priyanka1234.over-blog.com