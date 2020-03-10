Duck Meat Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2018-2028

Duck Meat Market: Snapshot

Duck meat is extensively consumed in parts of North America and Europe. Duck farmers in these regions increasingly rely on leveraging the duck-fish integrated system to meet end-use demand. In the system, increased focus has been given on pond system, where aspects such as pond system attract marked attention of producers of duck meat. Producing duck meat hygienically has come to occupy a vital condition in bolstering the demand in the key regions. Over the past few years, producing meat from pekin ducks has gathered attention of players in the U.S. duck meat market. However, there lack well-defined standards for harvesting and processing of these ducks, especially in the U.S. Persistent aim toward developing leaner duckling bodes well for the duck meat market. Harvesting of tender ducking by duck farmers helps them make the duck breast meat more nutritious, comparable to the nutrients red meat has.

The global duck meat is likely to increasingly benefit from consistent efforts of farmers in increasing the product shelf life of packaged meat. The shelf life is typically affected by rapid oxidation that duck meat is susceptible to. One of the promising interventions to overcome the problem is by changing the feed patterns of duck. To this end, producers have been trying to include more unsaturated diet in the duck feed. Increasing focus on improving the flavor is expected to open new opportunities for duck producers to capitalize on in developed markets. Moreover, storage conditions have also been garnering the attention of investors in the duck meat market.

Global Duck Meat Market: Overview

Ducks are used for their meat, eggs, and feathers. Duck meat is extracted predominantly from the heart, breasts, liver, legs, and other parts of the duck’s body. Breast meat from duck is comparatively darker than that of other animals such as pork, chicken, turkey, and so on. The meat from duck legs is fattier and darker than the meat from duck’s breast. It is a decent source of phosphorus, protein, riboflavin, vitamin B6, zinc, niacin, iron, and has a little amount of magnesium, folate, and vitamin B12. Selenium and zinc stimulate the compounds that trigger proper digestion in people. Zinc helps in boosting the immunity also.

On the basis of product, the global duck meat market is divided into processed duck meat and fresh duck meat. Among these, the fresh duck meat segment is expected to hold the maximum growth potential in forthcoming years in the market.

Global Duck Meat Market: Trends and Opportunities

The increase in awareness regarding the medical advantages with respect to the utilization of duck meat is bringing about surge in demand for processed duck meat and fresh duck meat. This is prompting various vendors to enhance their production process to take care of this developing demand. Thus, the buyers are now experiencing the accessibility of an extensive variety of product options in the market. The growth in global production of duck meat to be central point driving the development of the duck meat market. The prominent duck meat delivering nations incorporate France, China, Australia, and the US are to name a few of them.

Global Duck Meat Market: Market Potential

The rise of people turning into vegan and in addition the improvement of lab meat – is foreseen to hamper the global duck meat market in coming years.

One pattern influencing this market is the advancement of lab-grown duck meat. In contrast with usual meat-production methods, this nature-friendly procedure does not include the butchering of animals. This is turning into a huge issue for the meat business, as clean meat will be introduced in the market this year, as indicated by Josh Tetrick, founder at JUST.

Clean meat – otherwise called refined, lab, or bio meat, is produced using animal cells. While it is not exactly vegan, it is bolstered by various vegetarians as a result of its capability to decrease the number of animal butchering for food. While a few makers utilize foetal bovine serum simultaneously, JUST says it won’t utilize it in the items it delivers to market.

Various organizations are taking a shot at putting up such product for sale to the public, by the end of 2020, says experts.

Global Duck Meat Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global duck meat market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, after analyzing the future scope of growth for the firms and vendors Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the global duck meat market, with highest amount of share and contribution globally within the forecast period.

Global Duck Meat Market: Vendors Landscape

The global duck meat market is estimated to be highly fragmented owing to several key players dominating the market, both regional and international. The key firms\ offer several products to gain an edge over the competitors. Some of the major firms dominating and operating in the global duck meat market are Charoen Pokphand Foods, New Hope Liuhe, AJC International, Maple Leaf Farms, and Pepe’s ducks.