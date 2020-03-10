E-scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Market will Expand at an impressive 7.3% CAGR from 2016 to 2026

Global E-Scrap and PCB E-Scrap Market: Snapshot

With advancements in technology, the demand for electronic and electrical equipment has risen dramatically. Persistent innovations in electronic and electrical technologies have further shortened the use-life of electronic and electrical products. This has enhanced the generation of e-waste or waste from electronic and electrical equipment. E-waste primarily comprises laptops, computers, mobile phones, television sets, and other electrical or electronic household appliances.

The market for e-scrap is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% by volume during the forecast period from 2016 to 2026. On the other hand, the global printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market was valued at 1.46 million tons in 2015 and is expected to reach 3.14 million tons by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2026. The global e-scrap market was valued at 43.7 million tons and US$55.34 bn in 2015.

Household Appliances Likely to Remain Dominant Source of E-scrap

The global e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market has been segmented on the basis of production source of e-scrap, type of PCB e-scrap, and material extracted from PCB e-scrap. Based on source of e-scrap, the market is classified into household appliances, IT and telecommunication products, entertainment devices, and others. In 2015, e-waste produced from household appliances accounted for the maximum share of the global e-waste market, at around 45% of the volume of the overall e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market. Moreover, the segment is expected to show sustainable growth throughout the forecast period due to high usage of various types of electronic equipment in household application in terms of units.

In terms of PCB e-waste type, the market is segmented into telecommunication circuit cards, network communication boards, circuit packs, PC motherboards, and others. In 2015, the telecommunication circuit cards segment held the largest volume share of around 33% and a value share of 43% in the overall PCB e-scrap market. Moreover, it is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

In terms of material extracted from PCB e-scrap, the market is segmented into ferrous components, metals (copper, aluminum, tin), and precious metals (gold, silver, palladium). In 2015, the metals segment including copper, aluminum and tin held the largest volume share of around 63% and value share of 78% in the overall e-scrap and PCB e-scrap market in 2016.

China Market’s Growth Likely to Drive Asia Pacific E-scrap Market

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the largest market for e-scrap and PCB e-scrap. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are among the major markets for e-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap in the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific market was valued at US$18.3 bn in 2016 and is expected to rise to US$33.5 bn by 2026 at a sturdy CAGR of 6.2% in the 2016-2026 forecast period. China is the leading national market for e-scrap and PCB e-scrap in Asia Pacific and is bettered only by the U.S. as to its share in the global e-scrap and PCB e-scrap market.

The e-scrap market in North America is also projected to show moderate growth during the forecast period, but Europe held the second-largest volume share in the global e-scrap and PCB e-scrap market in 2016. The e-scrap market in Europe, valued at US$12.8 bn in 2016, is growing rapidly and is expected to maintain its growth due to growth of the manufacturing industry and rising demand for electronic equipment from households in this region.

Moreover, the e-scrap market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to witness sustainable growth in the near future, with the Middle East and Africa market for e-scrap and PCB e-scrap likely to exhibit a solid 5.8% CAGR in the 2016-2026 forecast period. The major factor fuelling the market’s growth in these regions is the rising adoption of electronic equipment and mobile phones in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Israel, and Turkey.