Enzyme modified Cheese Market – Valuable Growth Prospects and Insights on Future Scenario 2018-2028

Enzyme modified cheese (EMC) is primarily used to impart flavor to intensify the existing taste of cheese, or to impart a specific cheese characteristic to a more bland product. Globally, the market for enzyme modified cheese is growing according to its wide applications in the food processing industry. Globalization has led consumers to explore and innovate new dishes, thus experimenting with new food innovations majorly by the millennial population. Various cheese flavors or enzyme modified cheese can be made from the enzymatic reactions as per the taste and texture of the final processed product, thus accordingly the application for enzyme modified cheese can be decided. The process for preparation of different cheese flavors using enzymatic reactions to produce enzyme modified cheese is highly consistent and possess enhanced flavor intensity. The main advantage of enzyme modified cheese over other cheese flavor ingredients are low production costs, extended shelf life and high functionality. Enzyme modified cheese finds varied applications majorly in baked goods & ready meals wherein, the Enzyme modified cheese is consumed highly in European and Asian countries.

Enzyme modified Cheese Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Enzyme modified cheese is widely used in the food processing industry. Rising innovations, changing consumer’s tastes, zeal among the millennial population to explore new dishes and the advent of westernization is all together giving rise to continental and Italian dishes, which is further subjected to increase the demand for various enzyme modified cheese among food manufacturers globally.

Consumption of cheese products is rising owing to its flavor texture and the characteristic properties it possesses or is imparted due to enzymatic reactions to achieve desirable flavor and texture to the final products. The main uses of enzyme modified cheese are in the flavoring of processed cheese, analog cheese, cheese spread, snack foods, soups, sauces, biscuits, dips and pet foods. Thus, due to growing demand for the various enzyme modified cheese (EMC) in today’s scenario, the market for enzyme modified cheese is expected to grow further in the projected period.

Global Enzyme Modified Cheese: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the Global Enzyme Modified Cheese market has been segmented as –

Paste

Powder

On the basis of product type, the Global Enzyme Modified Cheese market has been segmented as –

Cheddar cheese flavors

Continental cheese flavors

Specialty cheese flavors

On the basis of the enzyme for modification, the Global Enzyme Modified Cheese market has been segmented as –

Proteolytic enzymes

Lipolytic enzymes

On the basis of end use, the Global Enzyme Modified Cheese market has been segmented as –

Dairy Products

Baked Products

Processed Meals

Salad dressings

Soups & Sides

Snack coatings

Seasonings

Dressings, Dips & Sauces

Global Enzyme modified cheese Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Global Enzyme modified cheese market are Kerry Inc., Kanegrade Limited, CP Ingredients, Flaverco Ltd., Edlong Dairy Technologies, Stringer Flavours Limited, Blends Limited, Uren Food Group Limited, H L Commodity Foods Ltd, Vika B.V., Dairy Chem Inc., Sunspray Food Ingredients (Pty) Ltd, Gamay Food Ingredients, Winona Foods, Flanders dairy Products, Oruna Ingredients UK Limited, All American Foods, Inc., Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc., Jeneil Biotech Inc., among others.

New partnerships in order to enhance production of enzyme modified cheese or whether developing new markets for enzyme modified cheese flavors are the key opportunities for the enzyme modified cheese manufacturers globally.

