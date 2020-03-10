Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymers Market Industrial Forecast On Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2026

Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymers Market: Overview

Ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) copolymer includes ethylene and acrylic acid and contains properties of both these compounds. The EAA compound is separable in aqueous alkali and amines. EAA copolymer resins offer excellent adhesion to polar substrates without the need for primers. EAA is employed in applications such as liquid aseptic, dry-food and laminated tube container packaging, and cable shielding.

Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymers Market: Key Segments

The global ethylene acrylic acid copolymers market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the ethylene acrylic acid copolymers market can be divided into 20wt% comonomer, 9wt% comonomer, and 5wt% comonomer. The 20wt% comonomer segment is estimated to dominate the ethylene acrylic acid copolymers market during the forecast period due to high consumption in adhesives applications. In terms of application, the ethylene acrylic acid copolymers market can be segregated into adhesives, barrier coatings, inks, and others. The adhesives segment is expected to hold a major share of the ethylene acrylic acid copolymers market during the forecast period. Growth of the food packaging industry boosts the adhesives segment. Additionally, the barrier coating segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial pace due to the growth in the building & construction industry.

Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid (Copolymers Market: Trends & Developments

Rise in usage of ethylene acrylic acid copolymers copolymers in safe food packaging fuels the market. EAA is widely adopted in the food packaging industry for various packaging applications owing to their adhesive properties with packaging substrates such as LDPE, paper, polyamides, and foil. Fluctuations in raw material prices and growing environment concerns inhibit the ethylene acrylic acid copolymers market. Nevertheless, the growing research activities to develop bio-based acrylic acid is estimated to create opportunities in the ethylene acrylic acid copolymers market.

Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymers Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global ethylene acrylic acid copolymers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe accounted for large share of the ethylene acrylic acid copolymers market owing to the growth in the food packaging industry. Demand for ethylene acrylic acid copolymers is anticipated to remain high due to changes in lifestyle and rise in use of packed foods in the region. North America is expected to dominate the global ethylene acrylic acid copolymers market, followed by Europe owing to the well-established food industry and rise in change in food habits. The ethylene acrylic acid copolymers market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to the rise in demand for ethylene acrylic acid copolymers from emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan. Additionally, growth of the building & construction industry in these countries fuels the demand for barrier coatings. This, in turns, propels the demand for ethylene acrylic acid copolymers copolymers in Asia Pacific. The market in In Middle East & Africa and Latin America is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forthcoming years. Growth of automotive and construction industries, which employ adhesives and barrier coatings, in Brazil is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the ethylene acrylic acid copolymers market in the region.

Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymers Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global ethylene acrylic acid copolymers market include Arkema Group, DowDuPont, Exxon Mobil, Honeywell International, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, BASF, and Michelman.