Farm Tire Market Growth, Advancements & End-Users 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Farm Tire Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report analyzes and forecasts the farm tire market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted, based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units) from 2018 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global farm tire market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for farm tires during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report highlights opportunities in the farm tire market at the global and regional level.

The study provides a decisive view of the global farm tire market by segmenting it in terms of application, equipment horsepower, tire type, sales channel, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the past and forecast demand for farm tire in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global farm tire market. Key players in the market include Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, MICHELIN, Mitas, TBC Corporation, Titan International, Inc., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., and Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and manufacturing footprints.

The report provides the market size of farm tire for 2017 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of farm tire market has been provided in terms of value and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key application, tire type, equipment horsepower, and sales channel for regional segments of the farm tire market. Market size and forecast for each major Application, equipment horsepower, and tire type have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

The farm tire market has been segmented as follows:

Global Farm Tire Market, by Application

Tractors

Harvesters

Implements

Irrigation

Forestry

Others

Global Farm Tire Market, by Equipment Horsepower

0-80 HP

80-200 HP

Global Farm Tire Market, by Tire Type

Bias

Radial

