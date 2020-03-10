Flax Crop Market : Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2019 – 2027

Flax crops that yield white flowers and blue flowers are promptly recognized on account of their product offerings such as stalk, straw, fibers, and seeds. Demand for flax crop is surging at a significant pace in parallel to the increasing demand for fiber and seeds rising from the textile, medical, and food industries. They are gaining widespread popularity with their application in pet foods, omega-enriched food products, and flax oils, as a result of which, promising growth prospects for flax crop market is forecasted.

The flax crop processing companies prefer weed-free plants, owing to the utilization of fertilizers such as Potassium, Nitrogen, and Phosphorus at their optimum. In addition, technology is playing a pivotal role to ensure a higher yield of flax crops, which is further expected to drive the growth to the global flax crop market in the forthcoming year.

As compared to the cotton fiber, the fiber obtained from flax crop is flexible, lustrous, and soft in nature. As a result, it is extensively used in linen stitching, fishing nets, carpets, and furniture. It also makes an excellent raw material for firefighting hose pipes, water bags, tissue papers, and knapsacks. Demand for high-quality bond papers and currency notes is also fulfilled by these fibers, which is yet another notable growth driver for the flax crop market.

Some of the significant players operating in the global flax crop market include Legumex Walker Inc., Biolin Research Inc., Cargill Inc., Glanbia plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, SunOpta Inc., Grain Millers Inc., Linen of Desna LLC., CHS Inc., Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., SWM INTL, FIT, CBM, Meyenberg, Kabrita, MilkGoat, Guanshan, Red Star, Avh Dairy, Australian Nature Dairy, and One Degree Organic Foods. Below are some of the notable developments of these key players in the flax crop market.

Proven Seed launched a conventional brown-seeded flax variety with a yield of 102% worth of CDC Bethune. The seeds provide excellent resistance against diseases, strong oil profile, and effective straw management with reduced plant height. The flax crop enjoys an enhanced quality and larger yield. The breeding program of the company propagates health for humans with the high content of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

Natural Fiber Technologies is planning to address the flax decorticator by launching at least 3-4 mobile decorticator by the end of the year. This technique will help in separating the flax straw and hemp into fiber and hurd. These by-products can be used for animal bedding, construction blocks, and similar other applications.

Demand for Eco-friendly Packaging Alternatives to Shift the Focus on Fiber Obtained from Flax Crop

With growing concerns over the health hazards and environmental degradation posed by the utilization of plastic, many brands have started using environmental-friendly packaging materials as a part of effective eco-responsibility. The fiber obtained from flax crops serves as a desirable product for the development of packaging bags and bottles. In addition, they are light-weighted in nature and are biodegradable, which makes them suitable for packaging as compared to plastic. These fibers can even replace the glass bottles for beer bottles and wine spirit. Owing to its promising rate of adoption, the global flax crop market is poised to clock an impressive CAGR in the forthcoming years.

Flax seeds are evolving as a super food in the vegetarian and vegan diet, on account of their health-protective properties. A single serving of flax seeds is rich in essential vitamins, fibers, iron, and protein, among others. Since a vegetarian or a vegan diet lacks crucial fats for the body, flax seeds provide omega-3 fatty acids, which controls cholesterol, reduces inflammation, and prevents the growth of tumor in a human body. The plant compounds such as Lignans possess estrogen and antioxidant properties, which is said to reduce the risk of cancer and boost overall health. As a subsequence, this demand for flax seeds will remain highly influential on the size of the global flax crop market.