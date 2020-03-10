Functional Enzyme Blends Market Size, Share and Forecast 2028 | Segmentation, Key Insights and Company Profiles

In the current scenario, the demand of consumers towards food has increased in terms of the higher level of quality, nutritional contents, natural taste and also the food that helps to maintain a functional system of the body in a healthier manner. This trend has triggered the need for a food manufacturer to develop the functional enzymes having application in food processing. Currently, the demand for functional enzyme blends is increasing the global market owing to rising number of health related problems such as digestion, immune related problems, and many others. For instance, in the U.S. around one in three people are experiencing digestive related problems. Functional Enzyme blends are comprised of some unique proprietary enzymes such as lipase, protease, cellulase, and others. Functional enzyme help in digestion of nutrients in the body helps to produce energy and also aid in the immune system.

Reasons for covering Functional Enzyme Blends as a Title

Functional enzyme blends are employed in health supplements, pharmaceutical, bakery, confectionery, dairy, meat processing, fat and oil processing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and others. Currently, the demand for functional enzyme blends is rising among dietary supplements and food industry. Functional enzyme blends is a relatively young market and possess high potential growth owing to the wide application in health supplements, the pharmaceutical industry, and others. Further, the demand for functional enzyme blends is primarily led by higher demand among in applications such as immunity development, obesity management, digestive management, and others.

Global Functional Enzyme Blends Market: Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global functional enzyme blend market has been segmented as –

Bacterial Enzymes

Plant Enzymes

Animal Enzymes

Fungal Enzymes

On the basis of end-use, the global functional enzyme blend market has been segmented as –

Food Bakery and Confectionery Dairy Meat Processing Oil & Fat Processing Others

Beverages Alcoholic Non-Alcoholic

Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Animal Feed

Other uses of functional enzyme blend

Global Functional Enzyme Blends Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the business of functional enzyme blends market are National Enzyme Company, Advanced Enzyme Tech, Vitabase, Bioseutica, American Laboratories, Inc, Novozymes, Advanced Bio-Agro Tech Ltd., Sabinsa Corporation, Associated British Foods plc, BIO-CAT Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Enzymology Research Center, Inc., AVEVE Biochem NV, Deerland Enzymes, Enzyme Solutions, Inc., Allied Blending LP, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and others.

