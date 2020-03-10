Future Demand Of Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market 2025: Akzonobel, Dow, Solvay, Henkel, Huntsman, Eastman

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025)

Industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals are chemicals used during routine cleaning of institutes, warehouses, research and development laboratories, offices and industrial facilities and other such places.

In 2017, the Asia-Pacific Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market is led by China, capturing about 57.70% of Asia-Pacific Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals consumption. India is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.12% of consumption share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals are BASF, Akzonobel, Dow Chemical Company, Solvay SA, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group, Ecolab, etc. Ecolab is the world leader, holding 9.89% production market share in 2017.

In application, Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals downstream is wide and recently Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Food & Beverage, Building Service, Commercial Laundry, Vehicle Cleaning, Industrial Cleaning and others.

In the future, Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals consumption will show a trend of steady growth.

The global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Akzonobel

Dow

Solvay

Henkel

Huntsman

Eastman

Lonza

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

General Purpose Cleaners

Sanitary Care Cleaners

Kitchen Care Cleaners

Floor Care Cleaners

Laundry Care Cleaners

Others



Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Domestic

