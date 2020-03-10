Global Agricultural Robots Market Business Overview, Opportunities, Supply, Demand , Growth Prospects , Revenue 2019

Global Agricultural Robots Market: Overview

The escalating global population is increasing demand for food products. To cope up with this demand, efficient farming processes are being explored. This is leading growth to the global agriculture robots market. In developing countries, the rising industrialization has led to the migration of labor from farming to jobs. This has resulted to the increase in the average labor cost, which is motivating consumers to employ automation for farming activities. On the other hand, in developed countries such as the United States, players are increasing their investment in the development of advanced robots to increase their market share. Furthermore, consumers are adopting to robots because of the increased efficiency and reduced labor cost.

Farm employment includes various health risks rising due to poor sanitary conditions, long working hours, and exposure to pesticides. Furthermore, extreme weather conditions, poorly designed tools, difficult terrain, and accidents by fatigue are additional risks farmers have to face due while working on the field. In addition, the global market for agricultural robots is expected to gain momentum due to innovations and technological advancements.

The study addresses the efficiencies gained when robots can work 24 x 7 without getting tired from leveraging the fact that they do not make mistakes. The robots are able to perform repetitive tasks effectively, with cameras they can discern whether fruit is ripe or not and pick only the ripe fruit that can be sold. The robots can go back several times to pick fruit, while human pickers generally make one pass, two at the most. The robots can pick more fruit because they can get more ripe fruit from a tree.

Agriculture is the second greatest source of employment worldwide, and the least automated of all industries. Agriculture is the largest remaining opportunity for automation. Agriculture has become more mechanized so that many crops are harvested using machinery worldwide. Agricultural continues its declining employment trend as robotics are adopted.

Lely robotic cow milking systems target large dairy farms implement innovation in agriculture. Successful robotic milking on farms with more than 500 cows is supported. Agriculture faces enormous challenges over the coming decades. Agricultural entrepreneurs have to keep pace with rapid population growth and the need to deliver food at progressively more competitive prices.

Lely supports technical revolutions that help evolve automated process, ranging from forage harvesting machines to milking, feeding and barn equipment. Lely equipment allows successfully increasing the scale of operations.

Safeguarding optimum animal welfare and return on investment is the aim. By partnering with Lely on the milking automation journey, creates benefit from a unique set of management instruments to monitor milk quality, feed/milk conversion ratio for the individual cow or the complete herd. Lely continues to develop knowledge and products for the future. A basic requirement for profitable robotic milking includes attention to feed/milk efficiency.

Freedoms include permitting cows to achieve well-being by achieving more freedom, making it so that the farmers get the most out of their herd. Lely discovered that farmers who use free cow traffic are more successful with robotic milking.

“Using cow milking systems, ore milk per cow and more milk per robot is being achieved. Systems work with less difficulty and with the possibility of working more sociable hours. Many farmers who used to use forced systems have changed over to free cow traffic flow in order to benefit from the advantages of robotic milking.”

Robots are used for harvesting. High value crops are a target of agricultural robotic development. What could be tastier than a strawberry, perfectly formed, and perfectly ripened? New agricultural robots are able to improve the delivery of consistent quality food, and to implement efficiency in managing food production. Strawberries are a high profit crop.

A new generation of machines has just been born. Strawberry harvesters with the world’s most advanced technology to give maximum performance to a farm. Harvesting robots can optimize the productivity of the farming business. Growers can get the best results in a berry farm using automated process. Automated picking collection systems improve labor productivity, give speed and agility to harvest operations.

Employment opportunity will come from human implementation of digitation, building APIs that make digital connections and building algorithms that make sense of digital data collected. There is plenty of work for humans to figure out how to react to alerts generated by digital algorithms.

The market for agricultural robots at $1.7 billion in 2016 is expected to grow to $27.1 billion by 2023. Agricultural Robots: users harness robots to plow, plant, spray, prune, milk, pick, shear, and harvest. As economies of scale are achieved, markets will grow rapidly.

