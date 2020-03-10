Global C-Level Enterprise Data Center Market Development Trends, Suppliers, Key Analysis and Growth 2019-2025

C-Level Enterprise Data Center Assessment: WinterGreen Research announces a study to address the move from Ethernet wiring for the data center with Cat5e to fiber. The ability to get optics going in the data center depends on automated process in the data center, giving the ability to replace systems that are too slow to manage all the data coming in from smart phones and smart devices with optics, and a new design, a mega data center.

Worldwide existing data centers have become outdated and need to be replaced with cloud computing, but not all cloud computing is the same. Companies that make the right decisions about what kind of data center and cloud computing to embrace are poised to achieve significant growth by leveraging the massive increase in the quantity of digital data to their own competitive advantage.

More digital data is coming as a result of video on the Internet, automated cars, smart phones, Internet of Things, and augmented reality. The study is comprised of modules available on a weekly basis, targeted to C-level executives:

CEO, CFO, CIO, and others at that level. The approach is from the business perspective. The study addresses the questions, “What do data center shifts mean to the business?” and “What choice is the best choice for my business?” The base assumption is that because of the huge quantities of data being generated with the digitization of everything, only the mega data centers can handle the IT task.

The current IT management will not necessarily embrace that point of view, nor will the vendors backing their trucks up to the are house door every week. The issue is scale, how do you scale the IT by a factor of 100 or 1,000, and cut the costs in half?

