Global Griffonia Seed Extract Market: Report on Recent Adoption, Analysed by Business Growth, Development Factors 2028

Griffonia Seed Extract is a derivative produced through processing of seeds of the Griffonia simplicifolia plant. The Griffonia Seed Extract has gained commercial importance due to its composition the herbal compound 5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP). In the human body, 5-HTP is a critical compound that is used to synthesize Serotonin. Increase in Serotonin levels will improve sleep by lightening restless thoughts and offer a goof feeling of happiness. 5-HTP is generally known as the immediate precursor to Serotonin. Additionally, Griffonia plant is also used in the treatment of depression, anxiety, insomnia, migraine, and headache, as well as weight control and management, which all of these effects are said to be due to the 5-HTP content of Griffonia simplicifolia. Griffonia is a woody climbing shrub native to Africa region specifically its production concentrated in the West African and Central African countries. The Griffonia seeds are used for an aphrodisiac, vomiting, diarrhea treatment and antibiotic, and stomachache in Africa.

Reasons for Covering this Title

The market concentration regarding supply is concentrated in the African region. However, with a growing population facing insomnia problems and other neural problems have boosted demand for Griffonia Seed Extract globally for its composition the herbal compound 5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP). Increase in the number of working hours, the rise in stress levels, non-healthy lifestyles like higher consumption of fast foods and alcohol, higher use of mobiles and gadgets overall has resulted in lack of proper sleep and other health related problems. Hence, there is a strong potential for Griffonia Seed Extract market to grow over the forecast period. Griffonia seed extract is used in cosmetic and skin products and reduce the pigmentation of the skin and of superficial body growths.

Global Griffonia Seed Extract: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Grade, the global Griffonia Seed Extract market has been segmented as –

Food

Pharma

Others

On the basis of End-Users, the global Griffonia Seed Extract market has been segmented as –

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals Insomnia Other Mental health Problems Weight Control and Management

Personal Care Products

Others

Global Griffonia Seed Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Griffonia Seed Extract market are Herbo Nutra, Changsha Sunnycare Inc., Excellent Health Products Co., Ltd. and Others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The rise in demand for natural medicinal ingredients for the treatment of insomnia and other neural related problems will drive the growth of the Griffonia Seed Extract market globally. Various health benefits are derived from the Griffonia Seed Extract including control of appetite by limiting the synthesis of Dopamine, a neurotransmitter which boosts appetite. Intake of Griffonia Seed Extract through supplements will augment increased levels of Serotonin which can make a person feel satiated which do not result in an urge to overeating of food.

Use of Griffonia supplements is known to augment levels of neurotransmitter along with the production of various health benefits for the mental state. Some of the consumer reviews of the Griffonia supplements have revealed that Griffonia seed extract is known to offer more significant results by relieving tension after a day of work. There have been research studies which indicate that 5-HTP is known to improve the symptoms of fibromyalgia including morning stiffness, pain severity, and sleeplessness. There are other multiple benefits which are known to be derived from the use of Griffonia Seed Extract like control of impulsiveness, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). However, the Griffonia Seed Extract use is limited to specifically targeted consumer groups only. Consumer groups are recognized as unsafe for the consumption of Griffonia Seed Extract includes children, pregnant and nursing women, and individuals with Down’s syndrome. This will limit the growth potential for Griffonia Seed Extract market to an extent. There is huge potential for further discovery of bioactives in Griffonia Seed Extract of greater industrial use.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach is followed and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in Griffonia Seed Extract report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the grade and end-user of the Griffonia Seed Extract segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data related to Griffonia Seed Extract are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.