Global Indian Kino Tree Extract Market Growth, Evolving Technology, Profit Analysis Trends and Demands 2019 to 2028

Indian Kino Tree Extract is a derivative produced from a through processing of a large deciduous tree known as Pterocarpus marsupium. This tree Pterocarpus marsupium is rich in plant chemicals namely Epicatechin, liquiritigenin, pterosupin, marsupol, isoliquiritigenin, carpusin, marsupinol, pterostilbene, epicatechin, beta-eudesmol, kinotannic acid, kinoin, and kino-red. Indian Kino Tree Extract is popularly used in diabetes control by patients to have a constant check on their blood sugar levels and consider medication accordingly. Research studies reveal that Indian Kino Tree extract efficiency will improve when used in blends as a combination with other herbs for a more synergistic effect. Additionally, Pterostilbene a resveratrol-like substance found in Indian Kino Tree Extract is known to lower colon tumors, limit pro-inflammation cytokines, and lower Alzheimer pathology in rodents.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Indian Kino Tree Extract is derived from the tree known as Indian Kino Tree with its scientific name Pterocarpus marsupium. Indian Kino Tree is grown majorly in India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. The consumption of Indian Kino Tree Extract will continue to sustain growth mainly in India due to its prolonged use as a traditional medicine for diabetes. Increase in demand for natural and herbal medicine ingredients will drive higher demand from the West mainly from Europe.

Growing demand for botanical ingredients and natural medicinal ingredients will have a positive impact on the Indian Kino Tree Extract market globally. The increasing importance of traditional medicine like Ayurveda and improved availability of information on the same over social media platforms are driving higher demand for botanical ingredients including Indian Kino Tree Extract. Medical practitioners are known to have used Indian Kino Tree Extract for several ages specifically for blood sugar levels, joint pain, vitiligo, blood pressure, psoriasis, weight control, and eczema. Indian Kino Tree Extract is used as an astringent and can also be used in curing dental problems, control of dysentery, and treatment of grey hair.

Global Indian Kino Tree Extract: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Source, the global Indian Kino Tree Extract market has been segmented as –

Heartwood

Bark

On the basis of End-Users, the global Indian Kino Tree Extract market has been segmented as –

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Products

Others

Global Indian Kino Tree Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Indian Kino Tree Extract market are Sabinsa Corporation, Nunature and Others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Several research studies also have revealed that Indian Kino Tree is known to regenerate the essential beta cells in the pancreas. The heartwood of the Indian Kino Tree produces a component namely marsupsin which inhibit long-term complications of type 2 diabetes mellitus by lowering both fasting and postprandial blood glucose with no profound side effects. Additionally, Indian Kino extract components are known to reduce appetite, reduction in burning pains in limbs, reduction in polyuria and polydipsia and also avoid general weakness. So far, there has been no health claims reported related to Indian Kino extract. Many pharma companies are focusing on research and development in Indian Kino Tree extract as there are higher possibilities of substantial revolution for human health. This can further boost the Indian Kino Tree extract supply globally. Diverse health benefits of the Indian Kino Tree Extract, with no significant side effects and health claims, will boost Indian Kino Tree Extract consumption globally over the forecast period.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach is followed and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in Indian Kino Tree Extract report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the source and end-user of the Indian Kino Tree Extract segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data related to Indian Kino Tree Extract are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.