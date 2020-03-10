In this report, the Global Lithium Tantalate Crystal market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lithium Tantalate Crystal market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lithium-tantalate-crystal-market-research-report-2018



This report studies the global Lithium Tantalate Crystal market status and forecast, categorizes the global Lithium Tantalate Crystal market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Lithium tantalate (LiTaO3, LT) crystal is an important ferroelectric material. It has both chemical and mechanical stability as well as a high optical damage threshold. Lithium tantalate exhibits unique electro-optical, pyroelectric and piezoelectric properties combined with good mechanical and chemical stability and wide transparency range and high optical damage threshold. This makes LiTaO3 well-suited for numerous applications including electro-optical modulators, pyroelectric detectors, optical waveguide and SAW substrates, piezoelectric transducers etc.

Lithium tantalate crystal it has excellent piezoelectric electromechanical coupling coefficient, low loss, and high temperature stability, and good high-frequency performance, electro-optical and thermoelectric properties. With the rapid development of communications, information industry development and industrialization of new optoelectronic materials, downstream demand for lithium tantalate crystal keeps increasing.

At present, in developed countries, the lithium tantalate crystal industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese lithium tantalate crystal production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

Lithium tantalite (LiTaO3) is similar to lithium niobate. Both are grown by the czochralski method which yields large, high quality single crystals. Lithium tantalate possesses unique electro-optical, acoustic, piezoelectric and pyroelectric properties, which makes it attractive for numerous applications including electro-optical modulators, pyroelectric detectors, piezoelectric transducers and sensors. It has good mechanical and chemical stability, a wide transparency range and a high optical damage threshold. With the development of 4G LTE, the demand for saw filter will keep on growing in the future, which will promote the demand for lithium tantalate crystal.

The global Lithium Tantalate Crystal market is valued at 170 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Orient Tantalum Industry

Oxide Corporation

Korth Kristalle

SIOM

Castech

CETC

Crystalwise

Shanghai Dongcheng Electronic Materials

United Crystal

Dayoptics

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Acoustic Grade

Optical Grade

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Surface Acoustic Wave

Electro-Optical

Piezoelectric Transducers

Pyroelectric

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Lithium Tantalate Crystal capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Lithium Tantalate Crystal manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lithium Tantalate Crystal are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Lithium Tantalate Crystal Manufacturers

Lithium Tantalate Crystal Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Lithium Tantalate Crystal Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Lithium Tantalate Crystal market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lithium-tantalate-crystal-market-research-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com