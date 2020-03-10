Global Madagascar Periwinkle Extract Market: Highlights On Future Development, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Forecast 2028

Madagascar periwinkle extract is a derivative obtained from a series of processing of Madagascar periwinkle plant parts, particularly the flower. The botanical extract is known to comprise alkaloids with an extensive range of polarities. Catharanthus roseus is known to be of greater importance pharmaceutically with inclusive important terpenoid indole alkaloids. The applications of periwinkle as a dietary supplement is not limited, as it comprises pharmacologically active vinca alkaloids. Madagascar periwinkle has also drawn the attraction of pharmaceutical manufacturers leading to development of active research programs in medicinal plant chemistry. Hence, there is huge potential for Madagascar periwinkle Extract market growth with anticipation in increase in R&D in Catharanthus roseus and improved supply of Madagascar Periwinkle Extract.

Reasons for Covering this Title

The report will support the clients in making investment decisions and formulating business strategies in the Madagascar periwinkle extract market. The study includes the regulations, consumer trends analysis and also provides a detailed analysis of the segments and sub-segments of the Madagascar periwinkle extract market. Catharanthus roseus is known for its potential composition of terpenoid indole alkaloids of greater pharmaceutically importance. Among the various alkaloids extracted from the Madagascar periwinkle extract, there are only a few alkaloids of commercial importance, which are elaborated in this report. The important alkaloids are used in anticancer drugs which are used in the treatment of acute leukemia and Hodgkin’s disease.

Currently, Catharanthus roseus is cultivated in India, Europe, China, and America. With its growing popularity in pharma applications, the use of Catharanthus roseus in the production of Madagascar periwinkle extract will spread across other countries mainly close to the major Catharanthus roseus cultivating countries. Among the various pharma applications, Madagascar periwinkle extract are primarily used in anticancer drugs and diabetes treatment. According to published research studies, it is evident that the potential to produce alkaloids from Catharanthus roseus is still limited due to lower concentrations of the alkaloids. However, advancements in genetic and breeding technology have to isolate most useful alkaloids by increasing their potential yields. Higher focus on R&D will further boost exploration of the use of Madagascar periwinkle extract in the treatment of various diseases.

Global Madagascar Periwinkle Extract Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Source, the global Madagascar periwinkle extract market is segmented as –

Leaf

Stem

Root

Flower

On the basis of Alkaloids, the global Madagascar periwinkle extract market is segmented as –

Vindoline

Catharanthine

Vinblastine

Vinleurosine

Vinrosidine

Vincristine

Others

On the basis of Process, the global Madagascar periwinkle extract market is segmented as –

Solvent Extraction

Liquid-Solid Extraction

Others

On the basis of Grade, the global Madagascar periwinkle extract market is segmented as –

Pharma

Others

On the basis of End-Use, the global Madagascar periwinkle extract market is segmented as –

Pharma

Agriculture

Others

Global Madagascar Periwinkle Extract Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Madagascar periwinkle extract market are Hunan Nutramax Inc., Umang Pharmatech Pvt. Ltd., Xi’an Saiyang Bio-technology Co., Ltd, Hubei Honch Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Evergreen Biotech Inc., and Summit Ingredients Co. Ltd., among others.

Opportunities for the Market Participants

Growing importance of alkaloids extracted from Madagascar periwinkle extract will support its market growth. Over the decades, vinblastine and vincristine due to their distinctive mode of action and efficacy have been highly adopted in the treatment of cancer mainly and other diseases. Catharanthus roseus is also known to have a rich history for its use in medicine either in Ayurveda or traditional medicine system in China. Catharanthus roseus overall as a plant is the rich source of medicinal ingredients, which can be extracted from its various parts mainly flowers followed by stalks, leave and dried roots. Research studies have also revealed that the Madagascar periwinkle extracts of the leaves have antibacterial properties that help in fighting plant diseases effectively, which has opened up its use in the pharma and agricultural industries. Catharanthus roseus has been one of the plants of major research interest among the genetic/genomic researchers, pharma companies, and breeders. Off lately, Madagascar periwinkle extract has also gained attention from the agrochemical companies due to its antibacterial properties.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach is followed and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in Madagascar periwinkle extract market. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the alkaloids, process and grades of the product segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sale of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.