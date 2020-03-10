Global Nanocoatings Market projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2026

The Nanocoatings market is witnessing new opportunities in industrial and consumer applications. New avenues in the next few years are likely to be fueled by the diversity of demand of end-use industries. A growing body of research in recent years have focused on improving the toxicity profile of chemicals, thereby propelling its acceptance. Substantial advances have been made in the synthesis of key product types, thereby fueling the prospects of the Nanocoatings market. Key players are expected to pour money into developing economies, as maturing demand in developed regions may lower their profitability in the near future. Established players in the Nanocoatings market are expected to enter into long-term partnerships and agreements, make strategic mergers, and focus on acquisitions, to get access to new production technologies.

Nanocoatings are materials that are manufactured by shrinking raw materials at the molecular level to form a denser product. They are manufactured from various raw materials such as epoxies, urethanes, carbon, and metals. Nanocoatings offer characteristics such as scratch resistance, enhanced surface appearance, UV and chemical resistance, thermal and electrical conductivity, easy-to-clean surfaces, and color and gloss retention. Additionally, nanocoatings are ideal due to low maintenance and anti-corrosion properties.

Based on the type, the global nanocoatings market has been segmented into anti-fingerprint, anti-microbial, anti-corrosion, abrasion & wear resistant, anti-fouling/easy-to-clean, self-cleaning (bionic), self-cleaning (photocatalytic), UV-resistant, anti-icing, thermal barrier & flame retardant, and conductive. In terms of end-user, the nanocoatings market has been divided into health care, aerospace, automotive, textiles, construction, electronics, food & packaging, energy, marine, and others (including household, water treatment, and tools & engineering).

Based on the region, the global nanocoatings market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a prominent share of the global nanocoatings market in 2017. The U.S. accounted for a major share of the nanocoatings market in North America in 2017 due to the rise in demand for nanocoatings in end-user industries such as construction, automotive, energy, textiles, and marine in the country. Expansion in the residential construction industry in the U.S. and the ongoing renovation activities of buildings are expected to drive the market in the near future.

The report analyzes and forecasts the nanocoatings market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global nanocoatings market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for nanocoatings during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the nanocoatings market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global nanocoatings market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis model for the nanocoatings market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The report also includes the analysis of various types and end-user segments based on their market size, growth rate, and segment attractiveness. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for nanocoatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on the individual type and end-user segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global nanocoatings market. Key players profiled in the report are Bio-Gate AG, Buhler PARTEC GmbH, Cima NanoTech Inc., Eikos Inc., Inframat Corporation, Integran Technologies Inc., Nanofilm Ltd., Nanogate AG, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, and Nanovere Technologies LLC. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the nanocoatings market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. The size of the global nanocoatings market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated for type, end-user, and regional segments. The market size and forecast for each type, end-user, and regional segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

