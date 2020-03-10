Global Nanotechnology and Fuel Cell Market Insights, Facts, Developments, Growth, Solutions & Applications to 2025

Report Highlights

The global market for proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) membrane electrode assembly (MEA) components should grow from $766 million in 2017 to $2.6 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.9% for the period of 2017-2022.

The global market for nanocomposites should grow from $2.0 billion in 2017 to reach $7.3 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 29.5% for the period of 2017-2022.

The global market for nanofiber products should grow from $927 million in 2018 to $4.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 36.2% for the period of 2018-2023

Nanotechnology in fuel cells market is the industry, which has the potential to revolutionize transportation. Like battery-electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles are propelled by electric motors. However, while battery electric vehicles use electricity from an external source and store it in a battery. Fuel cells onboard vehicles are electrochemical devices that convert a fuel’s chemical energy directly to electrical energy. As well as this, it can also convert it with high efficiency and without combustion.

One of the leading nanotechnology in fuel cell has developed a specific kind of transportation applications. This application is called as the proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell, also known as polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells – both are called as PEMFC. These fuel cells are powered by the electrochemical oxidation reaction of hydrogen and by the electro reduction of the oxygen contained in air.

These fuel cells run at relatively low temperature and therefore need catalysts to generate useful currents at high potential, especially at the electrode where oxygen is. Presently, platinum-based electro catalysts are the most widely used in PEM fuel cell prototypes. However, this metal is expensive due to its limited supply and its price is highly volatile. This creates one of the major barriers preventing commercialization of PEMFCs – the lack of suitable materials to make them affordable.

According to a report, the system cost for nanotechnology in fuel cells market is in surge every day and is projected to increase in the forthcoming years. Even though nanotechnology in fuel cell market promises cheap bipolar materials using nanocomposites, more efficient non-platinum electro catalysts the global market is projected to grow in the near future.

Report Scope

In recent years, nanotechnology has gained popularity across the world with advanced and modernized innovations in various applications including composite materials, nanoparticles, fabrication technologies, small machine equipment manufacturing and many others. Essentially, nanotechnology is deeply integrated in various industrial applications, providing advances in process delivery and costeffective applications in industries such as food and beverage, healthcare and life science, electronics, energy, aerospace, chemical and many others.

Specifically, nanotechnology is being prominently used in fuel cell applications, as the fuel cell manufacturers applying platinum nanoparticles to lower the amount of platinum in cells for cost reduction. With surge in fuel cell electric vehicle production, nanotechnology application in fuel cell is expected to increase further. U.S. Department of Energy, The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (U.S.), and Union of Concerned Scientists (U.S.) are doing research for hydrogen powered fuel cell to make it more efficient, low cost and commercially viable.

Moreover, miniaturization in the electronic industry is leading to the introduction of new semiconductor manufacturing processes. For integrated circuits (ICs), comprising of nanofiber are expericing great demand in the industry. Nanofiber can withstand high amount of heat generated in electric power modules and exhibits good conductivity.