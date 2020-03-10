Global Oil Storage Market Share, Development, Status and Outlook 2018-2023 by Top Key Players

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Oil Storage: Global Markets Through 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Oil Storage market report focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Oil Storage market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Oil Storage industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global demand commercial oil storage sector will increase at a CAGR corresponding to xx over the next five years to reach xx in 2023. It is normal practice for oil companies to build up stores of crude oil and refined products to carry out their activities, and also to meet expected changes in seasonal demand and as a buffer to any interruption of supplies. For instance, American refineries buildup stocks of winter heating oil during the summer and autumn, which are stored on barges. In 2014, barges on the Hudson River delivered 20 million barrels of oil or 70% of the home heating oil to the port areas of New York and Boston for onward distribution to retailers storage tanks and subsequent delivery to customers in the region. Commercial and private operators use oil storage facilities to either supply the market or to export their production.

Oil markets entered a phase of backwardation in 2018 (whereby the future price of oil is below the spot price), which does not encourage anyone to store oil, at sea or on land, until contango (whereby the future price of oil becomes above the spot price) returns on a more permanent basis. The so-called supercontango (future oil prices are higher than spot prices) occurred in 2015, which spurred producers and speculators to fill and anchor a record 132 oil tankers, as trading firms were able to hire the very large crude carrier (VLCC) vessels for less than $40,000 a day, compared to spot rates of $60,000 to $70,000 a day.”

“Report Scope:

Chapter 1 presents the introduction. The study goal and objectives are identified and the reasons for doing the study are presented. It also provides the contribution of the study and for whom, the scope and format, methodology and intended audience. The credentials of the analyst are presented and the related BCC Research reports listed.

Chapter 2 presents the summary and highlights of the report, including a summary table and figure which present some key findings from the study.

Chapter 3 presents an overview of the oil storage industry. The overview puts the global oil storage in its proper context to generate an estimate that puts global crude and products stocks somewhere in the region of 9-10 billion barrels, and presents a brief history of the industry.

Chapter 4 presents the major trends that are impacting the oil storage market, including a description of the importance of the oil storage infrastructure in relation to the overall global energy economy.

…

Report Includes:

– 119 data tables and 30 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for oil storage

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Identification of applications of oil storage in petrochemicals, petroleum refining, residential and electric generation industry

– Coverage of the products such as crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), ethane/LPG, naphtha, gasoline, gasoil/diesel and jet/kerosene

– Discussion of the advantages and disadvantages of oil storage and commercialization issues and opportunities of the industry

– Detailed profiles of major players in the industry, including Anadarko Petroleum Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., General Electric Co., Kuwait Petroleum Corp., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Petrochina, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Tetra Technologies Inc.”

