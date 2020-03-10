Global Particulate Respirators Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Particulate Respirators market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Particulate Respirators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Particulate Respirators market status and forecast, categorizes the global Particulate Respirators market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Particulate respirator is a respiratory protective device designed to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles. They are the simplest, least expensive, and least protective of the respirator types available. These respirators only protect against particles. They do not protect against chemicals, gases, or vapors, and are intended only for low hazard levels. The commonly known “N-95” (N95 = NOT Resistant to solids and liquids which contain oil and provides 95% efficiency) filtering facepiece respirator is one type of particulate respirator, often used in hospital to protect against infectious agents. Particulate respirators are “air-purifying respirators” because they clean particles out of the air as you breathe. Even if you can’t see the particles, there may be too many in the air for this respirator to provide adequate protection.
The technical barriers of particulate respirators are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, China is the preferred choice due to its low labor cost and raw material inventory advantage and also the big consumer group, USA and Europe are also good choice as to the advanced technological advantage. Key companies in particulate respirators market include: 3M, Honeywell, Sinotextiles, Gerson, Crosstex
Uvex, San Huei, Shanghai Dasheng, Chaomei Daily Chemicals, SUZHOU SANICAL, Powecom and a few others.
Particulate respirators are widely used by all people, especially those under PM pollution, while they can also be used by special industry workers, mainly for construction, manufacturing, textile and mining industry.
In the past few years, the price of particulate respirators decreased and we expect the price has pressure to increase in short time. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of particulate respirators. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.
There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for particulate respirators will become more weakened, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end Particulate Respirators.
The global Particulate Respirators market is valued at 1700 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
3M
Honeywell
Sinotextiles
Gerson
Crosstex
Uvex
SanHuei
ShanghaiDasheng
ChaomeiDailyChemicals
SUZHOUSANICAL
Powecom
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Valved
Unvalved
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Special Industry
Civil
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Particulate Respirators capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Particulate Respirators manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Particulate Respirators are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Particulate Respirators Manufacturers
Particulate Respirators Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Particulate Respirators Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Particulate Respirators market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
