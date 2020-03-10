Global Rotary Hammer Drill Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Rotary Hammer Drill Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rotary Hammer Drill Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Rotary Hammer Drill market status and forecast, categorizes the global Rotary Hammer Drill market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Rotary hammers,also know as Rotary hammer drill ,are just one of the many types of hammers available today. Another is the hammer drill. A rotary hammer creates its pounding action with a piston driven by a crankshaft .The piston rides in a cylinder and creates air pressure when driven forward, and it’s the air pressure that actually drives the hammer mechanism. Rotary hammers provide a lot more impact energy than hammer drills.

At present, the rotary hammer drill industry is generally at a more advanced level in the foreign industrial developed countries, the world’s large production are mainly concentrated in Asia. Many power tools manufacturer have factory in Asia,especially in taiwan and china.China also is the largest power tools export country at now.As a traditional manufacture industry, rotary hammer drill didnt need high technology and asia area have labor advantage.

With the effect of financial crisis and European debt crisis, it has strong impact on global real estate market which is the largest consumption industry of rotary hammer.

BOSCH, Stanley Black & Decker, METABO captured the top three revenue share spots in the rotary hammer drill market in 2015. BOSCH dominated with 22.3 percent production share, followed by Stanley Black & Decker with18.1 percent production share and METABO with13.54 percent production share.In 2015, the total installed Plant Growth Chamber capacity is estimated at 3434 K unit per annum.

Demand is driven by the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on a certain geography.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although Rotary Hammer Drill brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The major players covered in this report

Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

Metabo

Hilti

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd(TTI)

Makita

TOYA S.A.

Wurth

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Corded Rotary Hammer Drill

Cordless Rotary Hammer Drill

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Construction industry

Decoration industry

Household application

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Rotary Hammer Drill sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Rotary Hammer Drill players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rotary Hammer Drill are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

