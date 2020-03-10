Global Semiconductor Devices for High Temperature Applications Market Opportunities, Key Drivers and Their Impact Analysis on the Market, 2018-2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Semiconductor Devices for High Temperature Applications: Market Opportunities” to its huge collection of research reports.

“Summary

A surge in temperature requirements for new applications in industrial, oil drilling and aviation markets have compelled designers to develop a complete portfolio of semiconductor devices for hightemperature applications to handle high operating temperatures. With an increase in temperature, the characteristics of semiconductor devices degrade due to variances in threshold voltages and carrier mobility, augmented junction current leakage and intrinsic carrier density. The characterization and qualification of semiconductors operating at high temperatures are crucial to ensure that quality, reliability and functionality all meet the requirements of the intended application. The qualification of any high-temperature semiconductor device needs to consider the operating life of the overall device, its reliability and its packaging.

The various types of semiconductor devices for high-temperature applications include GaN, SiC, GaAs, and diamond semiconductor substrate. Diamond is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment of the global market and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of xx% from 2018 to 2023. Diamond is considered an ideal material for semiconductors. Though diamond is an integral jewelry material, its unique properties are anticipated to change the way electronic products are powered. Silicon carbide was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2017 and is expected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period. This segment generated revenue of over $xx billion in 2017 and is expected to increase $xx billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. Gallium nitride wassecond position in terms of revenue in 2017, due to advancements in technology coupled with expansion of application areas for GaN-based devices.

“Report Scope:

The market for semiconductor devices used in high-temperature applications is segmented into categories by –

– Type: GaN, SiC, GaAs, and diamond semiconductor substrate.

– GaN product: power semiconductors and GaN radio frequency (RF) devices.

– GaN wafer size: 2-inch, 4-inch, 6-inch, and 8-inch wafer sizes.

– GaN application: information and communication technology, automotive, consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, and others.

– SiC products: black silicon carbide, green silicon carbide and others.

– SiC application: electronics and semiconductors, steel and energy, automotive, aerospace and aviation, military and defense, medical and healthcare, and others.

– GaAs wafer production method: vertical gradient freeze (VGF), liquid-encapsulated Czochralski (LEC), molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal-organic vapor phase epitaxy (MOVPE), and others.

– GaAs application: mobile devices, photovoltaic devices, wireless communication, optoelectronic devices, aerospace and defense, and others.

– Diamond semiconductor substrate type: natural and synthetic.

– Diamond semiconductor substrate application: healthcare, consumer electronics, construction and mining, and others.

…

Report Includes:

– 69 data tables and 57 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets and applications of high temperature semiconductor devices

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Explanation of drivers, restraints, key developments and future outlook of the high temperature semiconductor devices industry

– Description of Gallium Nitride (GaN), Silicon Carbide (SiC), and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs); their products and application

– Detailed profiles of the major players in the market, including Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies Ag, Allegro Microsystems Llc, Smart Modular Technologies (WWH) Inc., Genesic Semiconductor Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., and United Silicon Carbide Inc.”

