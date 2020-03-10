In this report, the Global Steel Rebars Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steel Rebars Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-steel-rebars-sales-market-report-2018



This report studies the global Steel Rebars market status and forecast, categorizes the global Steel Rebars market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Steel rebars are used as tensile devices in reinforced concrete to provide strength and hold the concrete in tension. Besides the high-tensile strength, rebars also absorb energy, adapt to extreme weather conditions, and hold stress during natural calamities which make them indispensable in the construction industry.

The rebar with major diameters between 8mm and 25mm finds application in Infrastructure (road, bridges, and highways), Housing, and Industrial (Gas and Oil industrial etc). The infrastructure segment is estimated to have accounted for a major share of the steel rebar market in 2016, followed by the housing, and industrial segments. The use of steel rebar increases the tensile strength of surrounding concrete structures in highways, bridges, and pillar structures. Increasing project counts of highway, bridges, and structural engineering are fueling the growth of the steel rebar market in the infrastructure segment.

Modernization and maintenance of infrastructure projects has led to the increasing demand for steel rebar. Increasing infrastructure projects across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the steel rebar market during the forecast period.

With increased focus on urbanization, the rebar market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

The global Steel Rebars market is valued at 106600 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 173500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

ArcelorMittal

Hebei Iron and Steel

Baowu Group

Jiangsu Shagang

Sabic Hadeed

EVRAZ

Nucor

Riva Group

Emirates Steel

SteelAsia

Qatar Steel

Mechel

Jianlong Iron and Steel

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Celsa Steel

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Deformed Steel

Mild Steel

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Infrastructure

Housing

Industrial

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Steel Rebars sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Steel Rebars players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Steel Rebars are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Steel Rebars Manufacturers

Steel Rebars Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Steel Rebars Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Steel Rebars market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-steel-rebars-sales-market-report-2018

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com