Global Wood Coatings Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2018-2023

The Wood Coatings market report focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Wood Coatings market business development trends and selling channels are analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Wood Coatings industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

“Summary

The global coatings for wood technologies and applications market was valued at xx in 2017, and it is expected to reach xx by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx from 2018 to 2023.

Wood has been used for many centuries in household and commercial applications. Woods are used to enhance the aesthetic beauty of buildings, ships and vehicles. Woods durability is the key factor for its wide range of applications. There are two types of woods: hardwood and softwood. Beech, oak and mahogany are examples of hardwoods, whereas redwood, fir and pine are examples of softwoods.

The demand for wood coating solutions is directly related to the demand for wood products, as those coating solutions have been developed for application solely on wooden surfaces. The rise in demand for household and commercial buildings is expected to create a demand for wood products, including furniture, cabinets, flooring and decking, which in turn is expected to drive the global wood coating technology market during the forecast period. The demand for cargo ships is expected to rise due to the reduction of trade barriers and the latest global trade policies. The demand for passenger and cruise ships is further expected to rise due to the increasing amount of disposable income among the global population, which is expected to drive tourists to pursue royal traveling experiences.

“Report Scope:

The coatings for wood technologies and applications markets are segmented into four categories –

– Product type: Varnishes, shellacs, preservatives or dyes, repellents, lacquers, stains and others.

– Application equipment: Spraying and non-spraying.

– End-user application: Flooring and decking, sports equipment, automotive interiors, ship interiors, exterior fencing, handcrafts, furniture, cabinets and others.

– Region: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into France, Italy, Germany, the U.K., Russia and the rest of the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS); the Asia-Pacific region is segmented into China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and others; and the rest of the world (RoW) covers the Middle East, Africa and South America.

The data provided in this report has been gathered from the manufacturing level. This report includes industry and competitive analysis of the coatings for wood technologies and applications markets, as well as a patent analysis and a listing of company profiles for key market players.

Report Includes:

75 data tables and 39 additional tables

Detailed overview of global markets for wood coating technologies and applications

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

A look at the increased demand for wood coatings driven by customers expectations in diverse areas such as performance, ease of application, sustainability, quality, functionality and environmental properties

Characterization and quantification of market potential for wood coating technologies by product type, application area, end use industry, and major geographical regions

Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications

Details covering new developments taking place in the industry with respect to continuous improvements in environmental performance

Patent review and new developments for wood coating technologies

Company profiles of key market players, including Arkema S.A., Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., and Sherwin-Williams Company

