Growth Prospects of Global Antimicrobial Coating Market During 2019-2025

Antimicrobial coatings are coatings that contain antimicrobial agents in them. Like other coatings, these coatings not only enhance appearance, durability, and corrosion resistance property but also protect the coated surface from harmful microbes that cause disease. The manufacture of these coatings involves the addition of biocides to the formulation. Various bacterial and fungal inhibitors, such as silver and copper are commonly used in their production. These coatings either inhibit the bacterial growth or kill the bacteria which come in contact with them.

Antibacterial coatings are overlay materials that restrict the growth of bacteria on the implants surface. Medical implants which are inserted internally have the potential to introduce bacterial infections; therefore, the need to replace the implants arises.

Frequent replacement of implants would lead to excessive discomfort among patients; therefore, to prevent the bacterial infection, the medical implants are treated with antibacterial agents, which are biocompatible, bio-stable, and nontoxic.

Medical is the biggest end-use application of antimicrobial coatings. These are extensively used in the medical / healthcare industry for applications such as, catheters, medical devices, medical electronics, and trays among others. The demand for antimicrobial coatings is increasing due to the rising demand from North America and Europe, where governments are creating greater awareness about antimicrobial coatings in the medical / healthcare industries. Governments in all the countries are focusing on the requirement of decreasing hospital acquired infections, which is a major concern in recent years. Stringent regulations have been imposed by governmental agencies to reduce these infections, which require the use of antimicrobial coatings.

North America was the largest regional market for antimicrobial coatings followed by Europe. Owing to high living standards in U.S.A, antimicrobial coatings market has been witnessing strong growth over the past few years and trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.

Global Antimicrobial Coating market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antimicrobial Coating.

This report researches the worldwide Antimicrobial Coating market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Antimicrobial Coating breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Antimicrobial Coating capacity, production, value, price and market share of Antimicrobial Coating in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Axalta Coating Systems

AkzoNobel

BASF

PPG Industries

RPM International

Sherwin-Williams

Antimicrobial Coating Breakdown Data by Type

Silver

Copper

Antimicrobial Coating Breakdown Data by Application

Indoor Air Quality Systems

Mold Remediation

Medical

Food And Beverages

Textiles

Antimicrobial Coating Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Antimicrobial Coating capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Antimicrobial Coating manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

