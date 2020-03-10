Guar Complex Industry : Valuable Growth Prospects and Insights on Future Scenario ll Vikas WSP, Rama industries,

Key properties of produce made of guar complex plant in reducing serum cholesterol after consumption continues to propel their applications in a range of industries, from pharmaceuticals to food & beverage. Drugs developed on guar complex are being widely used by diabetics for their abilities in positively affecting blood glucose level. In the wellness industry, the demand for guar complex products is surging on the grounds of their role in the promoting weight loss.

Rising Awareness about Health Benefits of Guar Products Stokes Market

A rise in the use of guar products to promote weight loss in clinical trials is a key factor driving growth in the global guar complex market. Use of guar complex products to reduce cholesterol properties in the form of drugs and other medicines is also responsible for the global guar complex market to pick up gradual pace. A rapidly progressing food and beverage industry, especially in the sector of healthy foodstuffs too is also the market to grow steadily. From an overall perspective, the guar complex market is likely to experience substantial expansion in future thanks to a rising awareness about the health benefits of guar products all over the globe.

However, scientific studies conducted across esteemed global organizations reveal the adverse interactions of consuming guar complex products. From causing gastrointestinal blockage to lowering the presence of metformin serum concentrations in the blood, the consumption of guar complex products is becoming an emerging health concern for consumers. In the view of such factors and many more, the overall demand for guar complex across the globe will continue to witness a steady traction. A recently published report by Transparency Market Research reveals that by the end of 2026, over US$ 1.7 Bn worth of guar complex products will be sold globally. The report, which provides detailed analysis and insightful forecast on the expansion of the global guar complex market for the assessment period, 2017-2026, however, projects that the market will expand at a sluggish CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

Steady Demand for Guar Gum, Guar Meal and Other Products

According to the analysis developed in the report, the global guar complex market will witness a steady revenue growth from sales of three product-type categories, namely – guar gum, guar meal, and others. Through 2026, the revenues procured from the global sales of these segments will reflect a similar CAGR of 2.6%. Meanwhile, the top-selling product in the global guar complex market is poised to be the seeds of guar complex. In 2017, more than US$ 600 Mn worth of guar seeds will be sold in the global market.

On the basis of end-use industries, the reports projects that guar complex products sold in fracking business across the globe will account for around half of the global market value in 2017 and beyond. However, the demand for guar complex in direct consumption industries will witness a relatively healthy growth towards the end of the forecast period. The report also projects that pharmaceuticals will be the fastest-growing end-user industry in the global guar complex market. Over the forecast period, pharmaceutical end-use of guar complex is anticipated to reflect a global CAGR of 5.3%.

In majority of applications, guar complex products are used in bulk quantities. To facilitate voluminous supply of guar complex products, traders or wholesalers are being widely observed as a convenient and profitable distribution channel. In 2017, over two-fifth of the revenues being procured in the global guar complex market will be accounted by their distribution through traders or wholesalers.

