Hardware Accelerators Market Report: Regional Data Analysis by Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2025

Hardware accelerators are used to increase the efficiency and performance of a general purpose CPUs. Few examples of hardware acceleration include graphics processing units (GPUs). The hardware accelerators are more popularly known as 3D cryptographic accelerator. The market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

There are several advantages associated with the use of hardware accelerators which are driving the demand for the market. Traditional processors were designed to run on general algorithms which are controlled by a fetch of instructions. In this scenario, the hardware accelerators are used to improve the execution of the pre-designated algorithm by improving their concurrency. Furthermore, it also helps in having a specific data path for temporary actions. In addition, the use of hardware accelerators also reduces the overhead of instruction controls. In addition, the hardware accelerators are also applicable during repetitive algorithms. These factors are aiding to the demand for hardware accelerators globally. In addition, the hardware startups are actively focusing on developing hardware accelerators which is further driving the demand for the market. The startup companies are following a lean start up methodology to speed up the time taken to provide the services in the market. Hence, the companies cannot waste time in procuring new equipments and machineries to start with their operations. In such a case, the hardware accelerators are useful as it helps in the providing the business edge to old equipments for uninterrupted operations. This is one of the major factors boosting the demand for hardware accelerators globally.

Even though, the hardware accelerators are used to enhance the performance of a system, some of the accelerators such as graphic accelerators can reduce the performance of the system as they ensure higher resolution and colors which can affect speed and performance of the systems largely. However technological advancements are resulting into the development of performance focused hardware accelerators which help in maintaining the performance of the machine while accelerating the software usage.

The global market for hardware accelerators can be segmented by types, end use industries and geography. By types, the hardware accelerators can be bifurcated into Graphics processing unit, Video processing unit, AI accelerator, Regular Expression accelerator and cryptographic accelerator among others. The graphics processing units and cryptographic accelerators are expected to witness strong demand due to their wide area of application in several industries. Furthermore, the market for hardware accelerators can be segregated by end use industries into information technology and telecommunication, banking and financial services, retail, hospitality, logistics, automotive, healthcare and energy among others. The banking and financial services along with information technology and technology industries are expected to witness strong demand for hardware accelerators owing to constant demand for upgraded performance in this sector. Furthermore, the ongoing investments by telecom and IT sector in developing regions such as India and China is further expected to boost the demand for hardware accelerators in these regions.

By geography, the global market for hardware accelerators has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Europe and North America are expected to witness steady growth as the regions are early adapters of new technology and have already implemented the requirement for hardware accelerators largely. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness strong demand during the forecast period. The demand in this region is attributed to the growing information and telecommunication sector in developing countries such as India.

The global hardware accelerator market is facing intense competition from its major players. The leading players operating in the hardware accelerators market include HAX (U.S.), Revvx (India), AlphaLab Gear (U.S.), HWTrek (Taiwan), Wazer (China) and Teradici (Canada) among other emerging players.

