High-Definition (HD) Voice Market Key Statistics on Industry Dynamics in 2025

High definition (HD) wideband audio and voice is a dynamic part for the internet protocol communications business. This, high definition voice is commonly known by the other term, wideband audio.Therefore, it is also referred as next-generation technology in global market.Across the globe, various telecom major players are now currently garnering a lot of attention in HD voice segment. High definition technology has a major impact in various VoIP platforms which includes call center servers, unified communications and conference servers among others.

Owing to technological development in telecommunication and information sector, HD voice market is anticipated to dominant over plain old telephone service segments. Additionally, the frequency range of high definition (HD) wideband audio and voice allows frequency in the range of 7 kHz to 50 HZ or might be higher.New development technologies are presenting more screen sharing, voice provision and advanced videoamong others which is enhancing the global telecommunication market.Growing adoption and popularity of new telecommunications techniques, particularly internet protocol has thereby, contributing to the growth of the global HD Voice market and providing a better opportunity to take the power of voice infrastructures to the next generation. Hence, The High-Definition (HD) Voice `market is projected to witness a steady growth during the projection period from 2017 to 2025.

Global High-Definition (HD) Voice market has been segmented on the basis of access type, user type, application and geography. Global High-Definition (HD) Voice market has been segmented on the basis of access type into broadband access and mobile access. In addition, various enterprises are now focusing on the introduction of high definition code voice technology in order to remain in worldwide technological competition. This in turn is fuelling the demand of High-Definition (HD) Voice market during the forecast period.In coming years, it expected that mobile access segment is expected to hold the largest share due to adopt new technology promptly by replacing their mobile devices on a regular basis. Hence, high defamation voice demand is estimated to rise with the accessibility of mobile networks.Moreover, on the basis of user type high definition voice market has been bifurcated into consumer and enterprise user. Currently, there are several telecommunication providers are supporting the enterprise HD network and the HD voice standard codec for increasing the clarity of calls and to eliminate background noise.This is expected to boost the global market growth in the near future. Additionally, global High-Definition (HD) Voice market is segmented on the basis of application into announcement services, web conferencing, audio broadcast, audio conferencing, multimedia conferencing and video conferencing among others. On the Flip side, lack of codec interoperability, limited accessibility and connectivity of the devices are restraining the growth of the global High-Definition (HD) Voice market in coming years. Furthermore, customer preference towards voice over internet protocol (VoIP) technology in consumer electronics is expected to increase the demand of HD Voice market in future. Additionally, the development of worldwide businesses has increased the meaning of perfect voice-based communication among the end users.This in turn is fuelling the demand of High-Definition (HD) Voice market during the forecast period.

Geographically, global High-Definition (HD) Voice market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle- East and Africa and Latin America. In 2016, North America held the largest market share for global High-Definition (HD) Voice market. In global scenario, Asia pacific is the most attractive and fastest growing market for the High-Definition (HD) Voice owing to growing industrial development in this region. In addition, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the second largest market for this market currently, followed by Europe.

The major players operating in the global High-Definition (HD) Voice market includes Broadcom Corporation (The U.S), Verizon Communications (The U.S), Polycom (The U.S), Alcatel-Lucent (France), AT &T (The U.S), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Avaya, Inc. (The U.S)., Aastra Technologies (Canada), Cisco Systems, Inc. (The U.S), Polycom (The U.S) and Ericsson (Sweden) among others.

