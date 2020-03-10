High-temperature Composite Materials Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2016 to 2024

High-temperature composites materials are lightweight composites with a resistance up to 1000°C. With lightweight composites, the materials exhibit excellent thermo-mechanical performance and dimensional constancy at high temperatures. High-temperature composite materials possess a variety of useful features, including incombustibility, absence of smoke when exposed to heat or fire, and resistance to vibrations.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Some of their major applications are in the manufacturing of exhaust ducts, heat shields, fire barriers, pipes for hot fluids or gases, and other structural components. High-temperature composites materials are also employed as thermal and acoustic insulators for the fuel tanks of rocket propulsion systems, cryogenic tanks, nuclear power plants, vehicle engines, and aircraft fuselage heat insulation material.

The high-temperature composite materials market has been segmented by range, matrix system, application, and region. Its range-based categories include ultra-high temperature and high temperature. Based on matrix system, the market has been divided into the following groups: ceramic matrix composite materials, metal matrix composite materials, and polymer matrix composite materials. In terms of application, the divisions are transportation, energy & power, aerospace and defense, electronics & electrical, building & construction, and marine. Finally, based on region, the market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Ceramic matrix composite materials hold the major market share due to the growing demand for them from the aerospace & defense industries. High-temperature ceramic is mainly used in piston recess walls bearings, brake disks, and cylinder sleeves in engines. The need for ceramic matrix composite materials is also increasing due to their rising applications in petrochemical and nuclear fission and fusion reactors. High-temperature composite materials have been driven by the aerospace and defense industries due to properties such as low weight, less fuel burn, reduced nitride oxide emission, and reduced noise.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

The consumption of polymer matrix composite materials is growing in the automotive industry due to their fire, smoke, and toxicity (FST) compliance and weight reduction. The high-temperature polymer matrix composite materials market is also expanding due to the growing popularity of modern light passenger rails. Health, safety, and environmental (HSE) regulations for toxic smoke emission standards are the major factors adding to their requirement in the transportation industry, mainly in North America and Europe. Stringent safety norms in public transport and rising demand for lighter weight and high-performance composite materials in aerospace and defense, transportation, and energy & power industries drive the high-temperature composite materials market.

North America holds a prominent share in the high-temperature composite materials market which is only poised to expand in this region during the forecast period owing to the regulatory norms on the usage of eco-friendly materials and growing demand from the aerospace and defense industries. Less pollution, the advent of new manufacturing techniques, and significant performance also drive the global high-temperature composite materials market .

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Key players include Renegade Materials Corporation (U.S.), Royal Tencate N.V. (Netherlands), Lonza Group (U.S.), 3M Co, General Electric Co, CeramTec GmbH, SGL Carbon SE, Ube Industries Ltd., Vesuvius PLC, UBE Industries Ltd, Lancer Systems LP, Ultramet Inc, Starfire Systems Inc, Kyocera Chemical Corporation (Japan), Applied Thin Films Inc, Coors Tek Inc, and COI Ceramics Inc.