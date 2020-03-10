Hydraulic Breakers Market – Global Industry Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles 2025

This report presents the worldwide Hydraulic Breakers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Hydraulic breakers are a type of mining drills that are used to break hard surfaces and big rocks. They are extensively used in the mining and construction industry.

River sand is used extensively in infrastructure projects due to their strong adhesive properties. The extraction of river sand is negatively impacting the environment and the wildlife. Governments across the globe are taking the substantial initiative to stop sand extraction and this is leading to the increasing adoption artificial sand. Technavios market research analysts have identified the increasing demand for artificial sand as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the hydraulic breakers market in the coming years. Artificial sand is produced by crushing granite or basalt rocks with the help of crushing equipment. The rocks do not fit thecrushing machinedue to its large size and hence hydraulic hammer is used to break large rocks into smaller rocks. The demand for crushing equipment are increasing and hence it is expected that the demand for hydraulic breakers will also increase during the forecast period.

The focus towards the adoption of energy-efficient mining process is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the hydraulic breakers market during the next few years. Energy-efficient mining equipment is gaining traction due to the increased demand from the end-user industries. The demand from the end-user industries will increase due to the reduced cost of fuel, as energy efficient-equipment are capable to perform better using less fuel as compared with conventional equipment. Moreover, stringent emission laws onmining equipmentwill also trigger the growth of energy-efficient equipment.

APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the hydraulic rock breaker market throughout the forecast period.

The Hydraulic Breakers market was valued at 1660 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2150 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydraulic Breakers.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Hydraulic Breakers status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Hydraulic Breakers manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydraulic Breakers :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

