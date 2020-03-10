Hydro-Flyers Market – Global Industry Growth Overview and Estimates Market Size by 2025

This report presents the worldwide Hydro-Flyers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A hydro-flyer is a device that uses the water jet propulsion technology to create continual flight, wherein the movement and lift are controlled by the user. Hydro-flyers use the power of water to propel a flyer to soaring heights.

The rise in water sporting facilities is one of the major factors that have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Many initiatives are being taken to promote the growth and expansion of water sporting facilities worldwide. For instance, Europe is introducing initiatives to strengthen the water sports industry. Measures such as Facilities for the Watersports Industry (FAWI) project targets at improvisation of the facilities for the water sports industry. This project also focuses on professionalizing and economically strengthening the water sports industry through sustainable development, upgrades, positioning, quality improvements, and cross-border collaborations in the water sports industry.

The Hydro-Flyers market was valued at 5 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 6 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydro-Flyers.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DEFY WaterFlight

FlyDive

Stratospheric Industries

Zapata

Hydro-Flyers Breakdown Data by Type

Equipment

Protective Gear

Hydro-Flyers Breakdown Data by Application

Sporting Goods Retailers

Department Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online Retail

Hydro-Flyers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Hydro-Flyers Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Hydro-Flyers status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Hydro-Flyers manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydro-Flyers :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

