Hydro-Flyers Market – Global Industry Growth Overview and Estimates Market Size by 2025
This report presents the worldwide Hydro-Flyers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A hydro-flyer is a device that uses the water jet propulsion technology to create continual flight, wherein the movement and lift are controlled by the user. Hydro-flyers use the power of water to propel a flyer to soaring heights.
The rise in water sporting facilities is one of the major factors that have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Many initiatives are being taken to promote the growth and expansion of water sporting facilities worldwide. For instance, Europe is introducing initiatives to strengthen the water sports industry. Measures such as Facilities for the Watersports Industry (FAWI) project targets at improvisation of the facilities for the water sports industry. This project also focuses on professionalizing and economically strengthening the water sports industry through sustainable development, upgrades, positioning, quality improvements, and cross-border collaborations in the water sports industry.
The Hydro-Flyers market was valued at 5 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 6 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydro-Flyers.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
DEFY WaterFlight
FlyDive
Stratospheric Industries
Zapata
Hydro-Flyers Breakdown Data by Type
Equipment
Protective Gear
Hydro-Flyers Breakdown Data by Application
Sporting Goods Retailers
Department Stores
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Online Retail
Hydro-Flyers Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Hydro-Flyers Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Hydro-Flyers status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Hydro-Flyers manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydro-Flyers :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
