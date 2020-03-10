Industrial Agitator Market to Reach US$ 2,324.9 Mn by 2027

Global Industrial Agitator Market – Snapshot

Demand for industrial agitators is increasing in the chemical market in Asia Pacific, except Japan. Generally, in a chemical manufacturing unit, agitators are a ubiquitous equipment and are extensively utilized to stir chemical compounds. As per European chemical industry association CEFIC (European Chemical Association), demand for chemicals is expected to increase in China and other emerging economies in Asia Pacific, with the exception of Japan. The market share held by China in the chemical market in Asia Pacific increased from 14.8% in 2007 to reach 37.2% in 2017. India and South Korea also gained share in the global chemical market. On the other hand, North America and Europe lost share in the global market. Expansion of the chemical market in Asia Pacific is expected to offer significant opportunity to key players operating in the industrial agitator market.

It has been observed that the type of impeller determines the quality of an industrial agitator. Generally, an agitator consists of a shaft, which is also known as an impeller. An impeller is a part of an industrial agitator, which actually carries out the mixing work by rotating and creating a flow in the liquid. Generally, impellers are of two types: axial flow and radial flow impeller. The general trend is that radial flow impellers are employed to mix low viscosity liquids, while axial flow impellers are utilized to mix high viscosity liquids. Thus, the type of impeller used by an industrial agitator determines its quality.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of global market, request a sample here.

The prominent raw materials used to manufacture agitators include steel, titanium, and nickel. Global industrial agitator manufacturers have developed long-term supply contracts with raw material suppliers to lower production cost. Thus, according to Porter’s five force analysis, suppliers who provide raw materials to players in the agitator market have low bargaining power.

Prominent end-use industries consuming industrial agitators include chemical, food & beverage, and wastewater treatment. As per Porter’s five force analysis, these end-use industries have a high bargaining power, as they purchase a large volume of industrial agitators. These industries expect good aftersales service from the players operating in the industrial agitator market. Consequently, end-users of industrial agitators have a high bargaining power.

A company needs to have a good understanding of industrial mixing technology in order to enter the industrial agitator market. Furthermore, high initial investment is required to manufacture industrial agitators. Therefore, the threat of new entrants is medium in the global industrial agitator market.

Apart from agitators, various types of mixing technologies, such as pulsed mixing, sluicing mixing, jet mixing, wave mixing machines, airlift circulators, wave machines, and sonic probes, are available in the market.

The value chain of the global industrial agitator market consists of raw material suppliers, assemblers, distribution network, and post-sale customer service market players. Assemblers are major players in the industrial agitator market. Various end-use industries that employ industrial agitators include water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, chemical, oil, gas & petrochemical, and pharmaceutical. Industrial agitator assemblers have developed long-term supply contracts with raw material suppliers to develop economies of scale, resulting in reduced cost of production. Aftersales service, regular repair, and maintenance are required by various end-use industries employing industrial agitators.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

The study provides a conclusive view of the global industrial agitator market by segmenting it in terms of product type and end-use industry. In terms of product type, the global industrial agitator market has been classified into top-mounted vertical/ top-entry, side entry/ side-mounted horizontal, static mixer, bottom entry, and portable. In terms of end-use industry, the global industrial agitator market has been divided into water and wastewater treatment, food and beverages, chemical, oil, gas and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and others.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global industrial agitator market, which include Sulzer Ltd, Ekato Group, Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd., Xylem, Inc., Tacmina Corporation, Mixel Agitators, Dynamix Agitators Inc., Silverson Machines Ltd., SPX FLOW, Inc., and Fluid Kotthoff GmbH.