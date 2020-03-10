Key Factors to Fuel Growth of the Global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market through 2019-2025

Direct Thermal Tickets printed or card or paper, continuous roll direct thermal tickets or fan fold and can be printed on a range of thicknesses.

Direct thermal ticket paper is one such development, partly brought about growing pressures to conform to regulatory norms and emphasis on enhanced functional properties. The features of direct thermal ticket paper, such as paper exhibiting durability, pre-printing sustainability, and utmost security have meant that demand has surged steadily in the recent past.

The global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Direct Thermal Ticket Paper in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Direct Thermal Ticket Paper in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nippon Paper Industries

Domtar Corporation

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Ahlstrom-Munksj

Oji Holdings Corporation

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Hansol Paper Co. Ltd.

Koehler paper

Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd.

SIHL GmbH

Appvion Operations, Inc.

Jujo Thermal Ltd.

Tele-Paper

Rotolificio Bergamasco Srl

Nath Paper

Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market size by Type

Up to 70 GSM

70 GSM to 90 GSM

70 GSM to 120 GSM

Above 120 GSM

Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market size by Applications

Self-adhesive Tags & Labels

Transport Tickets

Admission/event Tickets

Lottery & Gaming Tickets

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Direct Thermal Ticket Paper submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Direct Thermal Ticket Paper are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

