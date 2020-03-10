Lighting Contactor Market- Rising Adoption of Lighting Contactor in Indoor Applications is driving the Market

Lighting Contactor Market – Introduction

A contactor is an electrically controlled switch used for switching an electrical power circuit. A contactor can be controlled by a circuit which has a lower power level as compared to switched circuit. Lighting contactors are designed for to provide safe and convenient system for local or remote switching lamp loads. Lighting contactors are suitable for various types of lamp loads which includes tungsten or ballast lamp load, high pressure and low pressure sodium lamp loads, and other non-motor lamp loads. Moreover, the use of lighting contactors offer multiple benefits such as, three-point mounting for fast, sure, and easy installation, convenient side access for field power wiring, and enclosed contacts to resist contaminants and provide greater reliability. Lighting contactors have rugged construction, heavy duty ratings and have wide selection of control options and accessories, owing to these qualities lighting contactors are used in various indoor and outdoor applications.

Lighting Contactor Market – Competitive Landscape

ABB

Founded in 1988, ABB is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company is a global player in manufacturing of electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics & discrete automation products. The company’s electrification business offers a wide range of products that includes wiring accessories, switchgear, cabling, enclosures, sensing, and control. The ABB Group of companies operates in roughly 100 countries with about 147,000 employees.

Eaton

Founded in 1911, Eaton is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The company manufacture energy efficient products and services for its customers to manage electrical, mechanical, and hydraulic power more reliably, efficiently, safely and sustainably. The company provide high quality and reliable products to improve the quality life of its customers. The company operate its business in more than 175 countries with help of over 99,000 employees.

Siemens

Founded in 1847, Siemens is headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is a pioneer in infrastructure and energy solutions, automation and software for industry. The company manufactures high voltage switchgear, turbo compressor, steam turbines, relays and smart grid systems, and transformers among others. Siemens is a global supplier of systems for medical diagnosis, power generation and transmission. The company has around 379,000 employees.

Rockwell Automation

Founded in 1903, Rockwell Automation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States. The company manufactures and provide solutions for wide range of products used in industrial automation. The company has strong brand name under flagship of Allen-Bradley and Rockwell Software products across the globe. The company has around 22,000 employees.

Schneider Electric

Founded in 1836, Schneider Electric is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France. The company engaged in digital transformation of energy management and automation in data centers, infrastructure, buildings, homes, and industries. The company manufactures medium voltage, low voltage, and automation system products and provide solutions to it. The company has global presence over 100 countries with about 155,286 employees.

Some of the key players operating in the global lighting contactor market with significant developments include ABB, Eaton, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, FEDERAL, Legrand, Ripley Lighting Controls, NSi Industries, LLC, Sprecher Schuh, and GENTEC-EO among others.

Lighting Contactor Market – Dynamics

Rising Adoption of Lighting Contactor in Indoor Applications is driving the Market

In modern day era people are informative and aware about energy saving by using smart lighting systems. The lighting contactor is useful as it consumes very less amount of control power. They are cost effective than mechanically held contactors. Owing to this in majority of smart residential buildings, commercial buildings, and industrial plants electrically held contactors are increasingly adopted. Moreover, dimmer and relays are integrated with lighting control systems due to which lighting contactor can control flow of electricity in the circuit and plays an important role in reducing energy consumption. As a result of this, the adoption of lighting control system is rising in indoor applications, which in turn, will drive the lighting contactor market.

Introducing an Energy Efficient Lighting System Regulation by Various Governments across the Globe

Governments of various countries across the globe are engaged in introducing regulations that encourage the adoption of energy efficient lighting systems. In order to fulfill the requirement of energy efficient lighting, the use of lighting contactor system is phasing out old lighting systems. Moreover, governments are taking various initiatives for development of smart cities and conservation of energy which are expected to offer opportunities in the lighting contactor market. However, the cost of installation of lighting contactor is high which could be a restraining factor to the growth of the market.