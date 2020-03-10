Market Insights: Global Food Safety Testing Industry Opportunity Assessment and Forecasts to 2025l Research report by TMR

Transparency Market Research estimates that the revenue generated from food safety testing will value at US$658.5 mn by the end of 2017. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2025, rising to a valuation of US$1304.5 mn by the end of 2025.

Food supply and nature of food are under consistent risk universally, and there is a rising interest for successful test solutions that can guarantee food safety. The act of food safety testing has increased over the previous years, attributable to incrementing rates of food-borne diseases and infection by tainted food products. Consumer forums and other non-benefit government associations are playing a key role in paving a way for food safety. Every one of these associations advocate for food safety in an unexpected way; while one focusses on exhibiting data through science and research, another focuses on demonstrating the genuine effects of food-borne disease, focuses more on consumer inclinations.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better

Owing to increasing awareness about foodborne diseases and various technologically advanced techniques and equipment deployed for food safety testing, the market for food safety testing has been treading along a healthy growth path over the past few years and the market is expected to continue to exhibit strong growth over the next few years as well. The vast expansion of the global food and beverages industry, coupled with the growth of the food service industry, has also been a key factor driving the growth of the global food safety testing market. The global food safety testing market has witnessed impressive growth over the last few years due to rising incidence of food contamination there is a growing demand for food safety testing by food manufacturers.

Food Testing Services for Testing Pathogens to Gain Maximum Traction

In terms of contaminants, the report segments the global food safety testing market into pathogens, genetically modified organisms, chemicals, and toxins. Of these, the segment of pathogens is estimated to account for a massive 42.5% of the global market in 2017. The segment is expected to witness promising growth prospects over the report’s forecast period chiefly owing to value the increasing demand for testing bacteria such as salmonella and E.coli in food products. Increasing incidences of food contamination-related illnesses is the key factor driving this trend.

The segment of the genetically modified organisms segment is also anticipated to exhibit promising growth over the report’s forecast period, charting a CAGR of 8.9% in terms of value.

The vast rise in awareness regarding genetically modified fruits and vegetables among consumers and the stringent regulatory restrictions on GMO-derived foods are the key factors expected to drive growth of this segment over the report’s forecast period.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

Market to Continue Thriving in Developed Economies

An exhaustive analysis and geographic assessment of the global food testing safety market has demonstrated that the global food safety testing market is largely dominated by developed economies across regions such as North America and Europe. Collectively, North America and Europe are expected to account for a massive 64.6% of the global market by the end of 2017 and account for a slightly larger share in the global market by the end of the forecast period. Europe is presently the leading contributor of revenue to the global market, and is estimated to hold about 36.3% of the market by the end of 2017.

Rising incidences of food contamination, technologically highly advanced food testing laboratories, and stringent regulations related to food safety in most countries in these regions contribute to the strong positions of North America and Europe in the global food testing safety market. While Europe holds the top spot in the global food safety testing market, the most promising growth rate is expected to be seen in the APAC region over the report’s forecast period. APAC market is expected to exhibit a promising CAGR of 8.6%, attributed chiefly to the growing food trade in this region. Furthermore, companies are focusing on making major investments in R&D activities, which is further dr

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here

iving growth of the food safety testing sector in the region.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

For More Information Visit: http://priyanka1234.over-blog.com