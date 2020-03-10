Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market 2019 To See Worldwide Massive Growth – Industry Trends, Forecast Of Top Countries 2028

Phytosterols also called as plant sterols are cholesterol-like molecules which are predominant in plants including whole grains, fruits and vegetables. Various phytosterols ingredients are typically insoluble in water due to which it’s difficult to incorporate them into various food and beverages formulations. Therefore, there is a need for water soluble phytosterol ingredient that makes it easier for manufacturers of food and beverages industry to incorporate them into various products. Microencapsulation is a technique wherein small solid particles, liquid components or gaseous materials are coated or entrapped within another shell material. Microencapsulated phytosterols are plant sterols which have been microencapsulated in order to facilitate their microencapsulation into various food and beverages products. The global market for microencapsulated phytosterols is expected to benefit by growing number of patients suffering with high levels of cholesterols. Microencapsulated phytosterols are not only used in food and beverages industry but also finds its application in dietary supplements market space which is one of the fastest growing functional food category. Today consumers are looking for food products with functional benefits besides the basic nutrition which has resulted in growing demand for functional food and thus the market for microencapsulated phytosterols. In accordance with the approval from Europe, microencapsulated phytosterols can be used in several food and beverages application such as, fat spreads, milk, yogurt, soya drinks and cheese. All these factors together are creating tremendous market opportunity for growth of microencapsulated phytosterols.

Prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe is on rise. An estimated one third of the global population is suffering with cardiovascular diseases and as per data reveled by World Health Organization (WHO) 17.7 million people die annually from cardiovascular diseases.

Risk of cardiovascular diseases is accelerated by high levels of cholesterol which is pushing manufacturer of food and beverages industry to incorporate healthy plant sterols in their food products thus, contributing towards market growth of microencapsulated phytosterols. Furthermore, increasing population with growing number of health concerns has contributed towards rising demand for functional food and nutritional supplements, where it is desired to have microencapsulation technique approach. This will further expand the global market for microencapsulated phytosterols in the near future. Manufacturers of phytosterols across the globe are expanding their market share in the global phytosterols market which can provide opportunity for them to expand in the microencapsulated phytosterols market too. All these factors are expected to boost the global microencapsulated phytosterols market.

Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global microencapsulated phytosterols market has been segmented as –

Pine Tress

Vegetable Oil Soybean Oil Corn Oil Cottonseed Oil Sunflower Oil Others



On the basis of form, the global microencapsulated phytosterols market has been segmented as–

Powdered microencapsulated phytosterols

Granular microencapsulated phytosterols

On the basis of application, the global microencapsulated phytosterols market has been segmented as –

Food and Beverages Dairy products Bakery Products Beverages Others

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Other

Exhibit 1

Mortality Trends of Coronary Heart Disease in Urban and Rural Areas in China, 2002 – 2014

Global Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market: Key Players

Lipofoods SLU is currently the only player offering microencapsulated phytosterols currently. However, other, manufacturers are also trying to bring such novel microencapsulated phytosterols in the marketplace to increase their market share. Players operating the pytosterols market include, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Raisio Plc, Vita-Solar Biotechnology Co., Ltd., COFCO Tech Bioengineering (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Nutrartis among others

Key Developments in Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market

In April 2017, Lipofoods SLU, which is a leading developer of microencapsulation technologies for functional food ingredients and the only manufacturer of microencapsulated phytosterols launched its palm free LIPOPHYTOL® phytosterol system which is a highly concentrated water dispersible form of source of plant sterol. The product is used to combat the growing cardiovascular health issue. The formulation can also be used in various food and beverages products.

Exhibit 2

Prevalence of Cholesterol By Age Group in Australia, 2010

