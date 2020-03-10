Paint Dispersing Agents Market : Key Players and Production Information Analysis with Forecast 2027

Paint Dispersing Agents Market: Wet and Stabilize Pigments

Dispersing agents are used to stabilize and wet pigments and other particles within paints, coatings and ink formulations. Dispersing agents provide color strength, viscosity stability, gloss, and prevent sedimentation of particles.

Dispersing agents assist the suspension of solid compounding material in a liquid medium and stabilize the produced dispersion. An efficient dispersing agent can perform pigment dispersion, wetting, and stabilizing too. Different types of dispersing agents are employed depending on the nature of the paint. For instance, in water-based paints, polyphosphates, polyacrylates, and styrene-maleinates are utilized, while lecytine, low molecular weight modified alkyd and polyester resins, and fatty acid derivatives are employed in solvent-based and solvent-free paints.

Key drivers of paint dispersing agents market

Availability of raw material coupled with lower production cost acts as a major factor for the development of various small and medium scale manufacturers who cater to the global paint dispersing agents market

Increasing focus on R&D activities, innovation, and technological advancements have been driving the market for the last few years. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Paint dispersing agent is a synergistic extract of oil derivative dissolved in polyoxypropylene-polyoxyethylene copolymer and hydrocarbon solvent. The dispersing agent, when used in paints & coatings, improve pigment dispersion, enhances the leveling of the system, boosts film clarity and consequently the glow, and improves the color value of the pigment.

Architectural and automotive segments to offer attractive opportunities

Significant expansion in the paints & coatings industry, owing to the shift in demand toward decorative paints, is expected fuel the demand for paint dispersing agents market in the near future. Expansion of the paints & coatings sector at a high growth rate is primarily attributed to the booming automotive industry across the world coupled with the expansion of the construction sector across the globe.

Expansion of the architectural sector is expected to boost the paint dispersing agents market. Improvement in workability of fluids, owing to stable and easier suspension of particles due to the addition of dispersing agent, is expected to fuel the paint dispersing agents market during the forecast period.

Emergence of various application of paints & coatings is anticipated to propel the demand for dispersing agent in the paints sector in the near future. Reduction in VOC emissions owing to the usage of dispersing agent with water-based systems is also expected to fuel the paint dispersing agents market.

Intense competition from counterparts and stringent regulations to hamper market

Volatility in the prices of raw materials is expected to hinder the market during the forecast period

Dispersing agents are manufactured from various chemicals such as sulfonate, lignosulfonates, polycarboxylate, naphthalene, and acrylic acid. Use of petrochemical derivatives to manufacture dispersing agents is also expected to restrain the market.

Stringent policies and regulations laid down by governments on the use of dispersing agents with high VOC emissions in paints and coatings are expected to restrain the paints dispersing agents market to some extent in the near future.

Asia Pacific expected to hold significant share in the global paint dispersing agents market

In terms of region, the global paint dispersing agents market can be split into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific accounts for a prominent share of the global paint dispersion agent market, in terms of volume as well as revenue. Significant developments in the industrial sector in India, China, and South Korea, coupled with technological advancements in the region are expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

Rising demand for paints and coatings owing to the expansion of automotive and construction industries is also anticipated to boost the market in the next seven years.

Asia Pacific was followed by Europe, in terms of share of the global market, due to the considerable presence of a large number of paints and coatings manufacturers in the region. Expansion of the paint dispersing agent market in Europe has been unaffected by the economic slowdown in the region owing to the presence of key industry players in the region.

Infrastructural development in countries in Eastern European has fueled the demand for paint dispersing agents in the region. Germany accounted for a notable share of the market in the region owing to the rapid expansion of the paints & coatings industry in the country.

Presence of major manufacturers, such as Clariant AG, BASF SE, and Arkema Group, is a major factor fueling the market in Europe. Moreover, rising production of automotive parts coupled with increasing investment in the construction sector is also driving the market.

Key players operating in the paint dispersing agents market

The global paint dispersing agents market is fragmented and has an immense potential to attract various small and big industry players. Demand within paint dispersing agents market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 20% to 25% of the market. Key players operating in the paint dispersing agents market include