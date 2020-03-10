Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market Size To Expand Significantly By The End Of 2025

The use of genetic test, as pre-symptomatic testing of diseases, has gained popularity in predicting future risks by providing information on an individual’s chromosomes and genetic mutations. Predictive genetic testing is relatively new but rapidly emerging arena in public health practices, especially in developed nations. It is increasingly being used to guide nutritional strategies and training outcomes for a number of disorders. Common disorders include Huntington’s disease, cystic fibrosis, phenylketonuria, Down’s syndrome, breast cancer, and sickle cell anemia. Usually conducted in healthy persons, it involves identifying certain genetic traits that may cause disease in later years of life. Some of the most common types of predictive genetic testing can be genetic susceptibility testing, predictive diagnostic, and population screening. They may be useful in persons who have family history of some treatable genetic disorders. Consumer genomics usually involves the application of whole genome sequencing essentially to classify individuals in various risk types for a variety of diseases. While wellness genomics is used to assist persons to take appropriate health decisions that promotes their wellness and help in maintenance of better health. It typically includes various genotypic and clinical information. Coupled with preventive medicines, wellness and consumer genomics form a key role in guiding health and wellness decisions in various populations.

The offerings of predictive genetic testing and consumer/wellness genomics market is expected to play a seminal role in the ultimate discovery of personalized therapies and medicines. World over, several direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing and healthcare providers offer genetic testing products and services that are not essentially focused on disease risk but offer information that are being used by individuals, to offer information, with different levels of scientific validity, to guide their decision in fitness, diet, and athletic ability.

The type of genetic testing which is employed to diagnose or predict the gene mutation or genetic changes linked to a disease is called predictive genetic testing. It is usually used in a symptomatic person to check future risks. The branch of genomics concerned with the sequencing and interpretation of the individual is called consumer genomics, while the one which predicts the genetic factors contributing to healthy living is called wellness genomics. This type of testing enables a person to make good lifestyle changes and choices.

The rising health care awareness and shifting population preference toward a healthy lifestyle have led to the expansion of the market for predictive genetics testing & consumer/wellness genomics. Factors such as the rising attention of the government and other private regulatory bodies toward public health care, increased effectiveness & quality of genetic testing, prevalence of chronic diseases & genetic diseases such as Parkinson’s & cystic fibrosis are expected to drive the global predictive genetics testing & consumer genomics market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising need to understand one’s family history is propelling the global market as well. However, stringent regulatory rules and ethics for the approval of genetic testing could limit the market’s development through 2025.

In terms of test type, the global predictive genetics testing & consumer/wellness genomics market can be categorized into the predictive testing, consumer genomics, and wellness genomics segments. Predictive testing can be further divided into the genetic susceptibility testing, predictive diagnostic, and population screening sub-segments. On the basis of application, the global market can be split into the following groups: cancer screening, cardiovascular screening, musculoskeletal screening, diabetic screening, Parkinson’s / Alzheimer disease screening, and others.

Geographically, the global predictive genetics testing & consumer/wellness genomics market is distributed over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a major market share, followed by Europe. The dominance of North America can be ascribed to to factors such as its well-established health care infrastructure, high awareness level, prevalence of chronic diseases, and high adoption of new technologies. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate due to the growing population, rise in disposable income, increasing demand for genetic testing, prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles, and mounting government intervention in the development of health care infrastructure. Also, the market in this region has been observed to be targeted by multiple established players, as countries such as China and India are projected to be favorable markets for new entrants in the wellness genomics sector.

Most players in the predictive genetics testing & consumer/wellness genomics market are focused on developing technologically advanced and cost-efficient services in order to offer comfortable, easy, and quicker testing solutions to customers. To gain a significant position in the global predictive genetics testing & consumer/wellness genomics market, these companies adopt various policies including strategic alliances, forward & backward integration, new product development, and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, several pharmaceutical industries are entering into partnerships with genomic companies, diagnostic laboratories, and government organizations. Intermountain Healthcare and Syapse announced a collaboration in May 2014, which enables oncologists to access different technologies related to cancer genomics.

Key players operating in the global predictive genetics testing & consumer/wellness genomics market include ARUP Laboratories, Genesis Genetics, Pathway Genomics, Color Genomics Inc., BGI, and Myriad Genetics, Inc.

