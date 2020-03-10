Rose Hips Extract Market Global Business Insights – by Trends, Opportunities, Recent Industry Size and Share Analysis with Forecast to 2028

Market outlook

Rose hips extract is the processed form of rose hips, the accessory fruits of rose plants. Rose hips are also called as rose hep, dog rose, rose haw, etc. Rose hips extract is rich in vitamin C, owing to which it is consumed as a dietary vitamin supplement on a regular basis to nourish the replicating cells.

The rose hips extract supplement is obtained from a natural source, owing to which it is attracting a large number of consumers. Moreover, growing consumer awareness about health and medicines is fuelling the demand for rose hips extract. Due to the presence of anti-oxidant nutrients, rose hips extract is highly utilised in nutraceuticals. Rose hips extract is also known for various health benefits. Rose hips extract supplements are found to be advantageous over vitamin-fortified supplements as rose hips extract contains higher concentrations of vitamins naturally. Due to the presence of lutein, zeaxanthin and lycopene, rose hips extracts are used for treating common cold, flu, gallstones, diarrhoea, constipation, high blood pressure, etc. A meta-analysis of trials conducted on people who regularly consume rose hips extract suggests that there is a considerable reduction in pain. Thus, due to numerous health benefits offered by rose hips extract, there is high demand for rose hips extract from consumers all over the world, which is expected to boost the rose hips extract market.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/12585

Rising Applications of Rose Hips Extract

There is high demand for rose hips extracts and processed rose hips extracts in the recent years as an increasing number of consumers prefer natural ingredients. Rose hips extracts are not only used in dietary supplements and herbal medicines, but also have numerous applications in food and beverage processing. Rose hips extract is also used for the production of vitamin-rich jam, marmalade, jellies and juices. As rose hips extract is highly fragrant, it is used as an aromatic and flavouring agent in several food substances, which include pies, cakes, purees and syrups, by food processing industries. Due to the mild sour taste, rose hips extract is used as a condiment in salads, soups, sauces and teas for household purposes. Along with food, rose hips extract has high demand from the beverage industry as a flavouring agent in brandy, wine and beer. In addition, rose hips extract has high demand in the cosmetics and personal care industries. Due to its anti-bacterial properties, rose hips extract is used in moisturizing creams, lotions, face wash products, etc. Rose hips oil extract has been found to have anti-aging properties that help regenerate dead skin cells as it contains a higher concentration of vitamin C and E, owing to which it is also used in bathing soaps and cleansers.

Global Rose hips Extract: Market Segmentation

On the basis of extract type, the global rose hips extract market has been segmented as:

Fruit Extract

Seed Extract

On the basis of end use, the global rose hips extract market has been segmented as:

Food Juices/Syrups Jam/Jellies Purees

Beverages Brandy Beer Wine

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care Cleansers Moisturizers Creams/Lotions

Household

Others

On the basis of distribution, the global rose hips extract market has been segmented as:

Direct

Indirect Supermarket/Hypermarket Pharmaceuticals Specialty stores E-commerce



On the basis of form, the global rose hips extract market has been segmented as:

Powder

Oil

Capsules

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/12585

Global Rose Hips Extract: Key Players

Some of the major players in the rose hips extract market include SEVOA Naturals, Navchetana Kendra, Rosbio Bulgaria Ltd., Essano, Essential Oil Labs, S.C. AGRAL PROD S.R.L, Oilixia, Granasur S.A, Ararat Food Factory, Nature’s Goodness, etc. An increasing number of industrialists and organic product developers are showing keen interest in rose hips extract as the demand is increasing every year.

Opportunities for market participants:

As an herbal dietary product and growing condiment, the demand for rose hips extract is increasing among consumers and product developers all over the world. In addition, rose hips extract is also used as an active cosmetic ingredient, which is generating additional demand. Due to the growth of the supply chain and well-defined distribution all over the world, investors in the rose hips extract market can expect higher returns in the coming years.

Global Rose hips extract: Regional Outlook

Rose hips extract is processed on a large scale in Asia Pacific and Europe owing to the native origin of different varieties of roses in these regions. In the Asia Pacific, rose hips extract is used as a food flavouring agent by several regional food processors. In the Middle East & Africa region, rose hips extract is imported at a large scale for the formulation of cosmetic care products. In Europe, large quantities of rose hips extract are used in cosmetics & personal care products as well as in juices, jams and jellies. For instance, in Hungary, rose hips extract is traditionally used for making fruit brandy popularly known as “palinka.” In Slovenia, rose hips extract is used as an active ingredient in the national soft drink “Cockta.” North America is the highest importer of rose hips extract where it is being used as a dietary vitamin supplement and condiment. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the global rose hips extract market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.