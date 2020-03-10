SAS Hard Disk Drives Market Technology Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2027

SAS Hard Disk Drives Market Introduction

In a SAS Hard Disk Drives, SAS refers to the interface and is used to transfer data to and from hard disk drives. SAS stands for Serial Attached SCSI. The market for the SAS hard disk drives increased significantly in the last decade after it became evident that it became very difficult to improve upon data transfer speeds based on Parallel SCSI interface.

The unparalleled increasing demand to store data is undisputable. The need to store data spans different applications and environments — each with their own unique requirements. Thus, with continuously developing requirements of the end-users, there is a constant demand for HDD products featuring higher storage capacity as well as performance.

SAS Hard Disk Drives Market- Competitive Landscape

In January 2019, Toshiba Corporation announced industry’s first hard drive featuring a 16 TB capacity. It features a 512 MB DRAM buffer, 7200 RPM spindle speed, and a SAS 12 Gbps interface or SATA 6 Gbps (on the basis of model)

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation offers storage products, ASSPs, sensors, microcomputer products, MOSFETs, optical semiconductor devices, diodes, wireless communication equipment integrated circuits, bipolar transistors/IGBTs/IEGTs, brushless DC motors, logic and linear integrated circuits, and radio-frequency devices. It operates as a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation

Seagate Technology plc.

Established in 1979, Seagate Technology plc offer solid state drives (SSDs) and hard disk drives including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs.

Western Digital Technologies Inc.

Established in 1986, Western Digital Technologies, Inc. develops and manufactures storage solutions. The Company offers desktop, portable drives, mobile, data center, surveillance, workstation hard drives, and internal drive kits.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Improved Reliability, Performance, and Cost Driving Demand for SAS Hard Disk Drives

As compared to SATA, SAS drives are designed with more robust mechanical components which aids them to operate for a longer time without failure. Also, they are less susceptible to rotational vibration. Furthermore, only SAS supports validation from the host to physical storage media. Additionally, only SAS supports full SCSI command set, full duplex I/O, and dual path connectivity. Owing to these features, the data can be transferred quickly and accurately.

Also, on the basis of performance, SAS hard disk drives complete read and write task quickly as compared to SATA, owing to faster rotational speed and more precise read/write mechanism. Moreover, on the basis of cost, SAS is reasonable if we consider total cost of ownership and overall cost

Manufacturers Focus on Developing Solutions to Accommodate Growing Data Storage Needs

Manufacturers in the SAS Hard Disk Drives market are increasingly investing in the research and development activities to find new and innovative techniques to develop SAS Hard Disk Drives.

Customer demand for storage products with ever-higher capacity and performance are presenting a challenge to the hard disk drive industry. However, manufacturers have stepped up to the task, as evidenced by numerous technological advancements that have made known to the market.

High Upfront Cost of SAS Hard Disk Drives Restraining SAS Hard Disk Drives Market Growth

One of the key factors hampering the growth of the SAS Hard Disk Drives market is the high upfront cost. Therefore, the small and medium enterprises are expected to prefer SATA over SAS in the short term. However, with the deeper understanding and analysis of total cost of ownership and overall cost, the transition to SAS is anticipated in the medium and long term.